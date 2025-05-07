Goldberg to turn heel for the first time ever in WWE & face returning icon at SummerSlam? Exploring the potential

The WWE Universe hasn’t heard from Goldberg since his surprise appearance last year at Bad Blood. However, Da Man must be in training camp preparing for his final showdown in the Stamford-based promotion. The WCW Legend might come back as a bad guy and face the returning icon at SummerSlam 2025.

Last year, Goldberg grabbed headlines after announcing he would compete in his final WWE bout in 2025. After his encounter with Gunther at Bad Blood 2024, experts and pundits suggested the Ring General would be Da Man’s retirement opponent. However, later, a report stated that plans for the potential bout had been cancelled. This leaves a big question mark over who Goldberg will face in his farewell bout.

In a shocking turn of events, The Da Man might turn heel for the first time in his WWE stint and face the returning Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare has been away from WWE television since losing his title to John Cena at WrestleMania.

According to rumors, Rhodes will return after Backlash 2025. However, before directly targeting his championship, the 39-year-old megastar could go after another legend, which could boost his monument. John Cena will reportedly hang up his boots at Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, which is still months away.

Rhodes is an odd favorite to be the Last Real Champion’s final opponent. To avoid a long storyline and hold other potential challengers for Cena. The American Nightmare could get involved in another angle, just like he went on to face Brock Lesnar after losing to Roman Reigns at 'Mania 39, and months later, ended up dethroning the OTC.

Goldberg vs. Cody Rhodes could be a perfect box-office hit for the inaugural two-night SummerSlam PLE. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

Will Goldberg return to WWE at Backlash 2025?

With all eyes set on the upcoming Backlash PLE, experts have been predicting that Goldberg could return during Pat McAfee vs. Gunther and resume his feud against the Ring General, as WWE laid the foundation for it last year.

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Exclusive Q&A Session with the senior editor Bill Apter, WrestleVotes talked about Goldberg’s status at Backlash.

He stated that although he feels St. Louis could be a perfect launching pad to set up Bill’s retirement feud against Gunther for the Saudi Show in June, there is no confirmation regarding Da Man’s appearance at the event this week.

"I haven't heard anything, but if you want to try to tie the pieces together to this, I guess it makes sense. He started the whole thing at Bad Blood with Gunther. They haven't done anything since. McAfee's got the football background, Goldberg's got the football background. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is coming up. So, if they want Goldberg and Gunther to take place in this Saudi Arabia PLE that happens in June, you might as well start it here in May. But again, I haven't heard if he'll be there on Saturday."

It will be interesting to see when Goldberg returns and competes in his final WWE match this year, and which superstar gets the honor to put a full stop on his iconic pro-wrestling career.

