Goldberg to win World Heavyweight Championship after WWE legend's return 22 months later? Chances explored

Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Hall of Famer hasn't won a title match in five years and could use some assistance from a familiar face.
On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Goldberg confronted Gunther just a week after the latter had regained the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso to earn his second reign with the title.
Goldberg's long-term rival, Brock Lesnar, could do the unthinkable and help the former win the World Heavyweight Championship. One of the main reasons why Lesnar could return to help Goldberg is to set up a clash against Gunther. Last year, plans were made for a match between the two superstars. However, The Beast Incarnate has been absent since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.
Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have crossed paths thrice. Their first match took place at WrestleMania XX, the rematch occurred at Survivor Series 2016, and the trilogy concluded at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.
Bill Apter believes Gunther was scared after Goldberg's promo on WWE RAW
Bill Apter talked about Goldberg's promo from this week's episode of WWE RAW. He believes the veteran came in hot with his delivery and even made Gunther look a bit scared.
Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter said the following:
"I thought Goldberg's promo was pretty hot last night. I think his face to face with Gunther, making Gunther look a little bit scared, backed up a little bit? When he was face to face and he gave him the 'You are next,' it brought back the good days of Goldberg, it really did. It just brought me back, nice memory."
Gunther vs. Goldberg will mark The Ring General's first title defense since regaining the World Heavyweight Championship. The match will take place on July 12, 2025.