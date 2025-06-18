Goldberg to win World Heavyweight Championship after WWE legend's return 22 months later? Chances explored

Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Hall of Famer hasn't won a title match in five years and could use some assistance from a familiar face.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Goldberg confronted Gunther just a week after the latter had regained the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso to earn his second reign with the title.

Trending

Goldberg's long-term rival, Brock Lesnar, could do the unthinkable and help the former win the World Heavyweight Championship. One of the main reasons why Lesnar could return to help Goldberg is to set up a clash against Gunther. Last year, plans were made for a match between the two superstars. However, The Beast Incarnate has been absent since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have crossed paths thrice. Their first match took place at WrestleMania XX, the rematch occurred at Survivor Series 2016, and the trilogy concluded at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Bill Apter believes Gunther was scared after Goldberg's promo on WWE RAW

Bill Apter talked about Goldberg's promo from this week's episode of WWE RAW. He believes the veteran came in hot with his delivery and even made Gunther look a bit scared.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter said the following:

"I thought Goldberg's promo was pretty hot last night. I think his face to face with Gunther, making Gunther look a little bit scared, backed up a little bit? When he was face to face and he gave him the 'You are next,' it brought back the good days of Goldberg, it really did. It just brought me back, nice memory."

Gunther vs. Goldberg will mark The Ring General's first title defense since regaining the World Heavyweight Championship. The match will take place on July 12, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More