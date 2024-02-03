Who was supposed to be Brock Lesnar's opponent at WrestleMania 40?

Brock Lesnar has reportedly been removed from WWE’s creative plans on the road to WrestleMania 40. The Beast Incarnate hasn’t been seen since SummerSlam 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes in their grudge match.

Lesnar was factored into creative plans before the company-wide sex trafficking lawsuit came to light. Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE’s supposed creative direction for Lesnar for WrestleMania 40.

The veteran journalist said Brock Lesnar was supposed to face Gunther at the biggest show of the year. The road to WrestleMania would’ve seen him get eliminated by Dominik Mysterio at the Royal Rumble, then face the young star at Elimination Chamber: Perth, and cap off the season with a match against the Ring General in April.

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Gunther had previously heavily campaigned for a match against the former multi-time world champion. The Intercontinental Champion has referred to Lesnar as his "end boss" on multiple occasions.

Both men teased a potential match during their confrontation at Royal Rumble 2023.

Which superstar replaced Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2024?

Brock Lesnar didn’t work Royal Rumble 2024. The former WWE Champion was reportedly replaced by Bron Breakker in the traditional battle royal. Breakker put on a dominant performance during the match before being eliminated by Dominik Mysterio.

The former NXT Champion said he wasn’t done with The Judgment Day during a post-match interview. It is possible Breakker could show up at a future WWE event to confront Dominik and the rest of the faction.

Check out his comments below:

"I feel very grateful right now. What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn't go my way, but I'm not done with the Judgment Day by any means." [0:17 to 0:31]

Breakker will be in action at NXT Vengeance Day this Sunday. Fans can check out the card for the upcoming PLE here.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.