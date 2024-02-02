More disappointing news surrounding Brock Lesnar’s potential WWE return

Brock Lesnar's future with WWE has reportedly been in jeopardy following his inclusion in the recent lawsuit against the Stamford-based company's former CEO, Vince McMahon. A recent action by the wrestling promotion suggests the former Universal Champion might not be in the scheme of things for a while.

The Beast Incarnate was reportedly supposed to make a surprise return in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and get eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. Lesnar was then supposed to fight The Judgment Day member at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, Bron Breakker was a last minute replacement for the former UFC Champion.

The former WWE Champion also looks set to miss WrestleMania 40. Lesnar was reportedly going to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the Show of Shows in a dream match.

Amid all the reports, one recent action from WWE suggests that the company is trying to distance itself from Brock Lesnar. WWEShop.com has placed a large majority of Brock Lesnar's merchandise on discount.

Gunther wishes to face Brock Lesnar in a wrestling match

Gunther is arguably one of the best in-ring performers in the world of professional wrestling. The Ring General has put forth some extraordinary performances during his record-breaking title reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the leader of Imperium expressed his desire to face Lesnar inside the squared circle. Gunther revealed that the former champion is someone he has often looked up to.

"I said that before. I think he's definitely somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course," the Intercontinental Champion said.

Brock Lesnar and Gunther standing face to face inside the ring during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match is the closest we have come to witnessing the two take the fight to each other. Considered a dream match by many, it will be interesting to see if the two cross paths in the future.

Do you wish to see The Ring Genral take on The Beast Incarnate? Sound off in the comments section below.

