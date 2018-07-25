Grading all of Seth Rollins' matches at SummerSlam

Seth 'Freaking' Rollins

Seth Rollins debuted on the main roster as a part of 'The Shield' in November 2012 at Survivor Series. He's one of the top superstars in the WWE today and is the most over babyface on Raw. It's amazing to see how much the Architect has accomplished in a relatively short period of time. Rollins has enjoyed some success at the biggest event of the Summer.

Rollins has competed in only four SummerSlam matches over the years, with his first one occurring at SummerSlam 2014 and his latest one taking place at SummerSlam 2017. He didn't compete at the 2013 event as he was at ringside when his former Shield brethren, the then United States champion, Dean Ambrose retained the title against Rob Van Dam.

In 2014, Rollins took on his former brothers-in-arms, Dean Ambrose, in a lumberjack match. This was his first big singles-match after he turned his back on his former partners, the afore-mentioned Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

In 2015, Seth Rollins was the WWE world heavy-weight champion heading into SummerSlam. He took on John Cena in a Winner Takes All match for both the United States championship and the WWE world-heavyweight championship.

In 2016, Seth Rollins took on Finn Balor to determine the inaugural Universal champion. The Universal championship was revealed the same night and the two fought over it with sheer grit and determination.

In August 2017, Seth Rollins surprisingly re-united with Dean Ambrose to face the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw tag-team championships. The Shield re-union reinvigorated Rollins and led to a massive increase in Rollins' popularity.

Let's grade all of the SummerSlam matches Seth Rollins has contested over the past four years.

#1 SummerSlam 2014: Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose in a Lumberjack match

An awesome contest

On June 2, 2014, Seth Rollins viciously attacked his Shield brethren, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, thus disbanding the Shield. The main focus of his attack was Dean Ambrose and he even Curb stomped him onto a steel chair. Seth aligned himself with the Authority while Ambrose looked for revenge. Rollins won the Mitb contract with the help of the Authority but was unable to cash in on various occasions due to Ambrose's attacks.

A grudge match was set to take place at Battleground, but an attack on Ambrose prior to the match prevented the match from happening. Another match was scheduled for SummerSlam with a stipulation. Ambrose chose the lumberjack stipulation after he won a beat-the-clock challenge.

The match itself was a fun and entertaining one. Ambrose performing an elbow drop from the top rope on all the lumberjacks was a great moment and his version of the Curb stomp was cool to watch. Rollins ultimately won the match after hitting Ambrose with his Mitb briefcase during the chaos. This match was an underrated classic.

Grade: B+

