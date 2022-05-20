Grading the roster of RAW following WrestleMania 38

One of the most exciting parts of WWE shows following WrestleMania is the new faces that appear on RAW and SmackDown. Big returns often take place, like Brock Lesnar one year and Bobby Lashley another year.

Injured stars will also resurface on episodes of WWE TV after WrestleMania. It helps make the show a 'must-see' while also giving the roster a slight infusion of new faces.

WrestleMania 38 continued that trend. While the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Edge, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins remain, some things have changed. Cody Rhodes officially joined RAW following the Showcase of the Immortals. His addition gives the red brand another main-event star.

Elias also returned to action, although it was in the new guise of younger brother Ezekiel. Kevin Owens has not accepted the change and the angle has been highly entertaining.

With WrestleMania 38 in the rearview, the roster looks a bit different. Here are the grades for RAW's divisions following the Show of Shows.

#3 The Tag Team division could be in for a significant change

Notable tag teams: RK-Bro, the Street Profits, Alpha Academy, the Mysterios, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

The biggest storyline in WWE's tag team ranks has been the unification match between the Usos and RK-Bro. Each week, both teams appear on RAW and SmackDown. The title unification was supposed to occur at WrestleMania Backlash, but Roman Reigns ripped up the contract.

RK-Bro will still be the top team on Monday nights. The Street Profits and Alpha Academy have also been regularly featured. The Mysterios returned and came to the defense of Mustafa Ali on the latest episode of RAW. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode haven't been on TV since being used in NXT before WM.

Judgment Day could compete in tag team action as well. The same goes for Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. The division is still in pretty good shape and could be even better if Judgment Day joins the ranks.

Grade for RAW's Tag Team division after WrestleMania: B+

#2 The Women's division is loaded with depth

WWE @WWE Following last week’s big return to #WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE looks to build momentum in another matchup with former WWE official @SonyaDevilleWWE Following last week’s big return to #WWERaw, @AlexaBliss_WWE looks to build momentum in another matchup with former WWE official @SonyaDevilleWWE. https://t.co/b2kt03bOMn

Notable Superstars: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, Tamina, Dana Brooke

Returns/Additions: Asuka, Alexa Bliss (returns); Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville (addition)

Before WrestleMania, the women's roster on RAW was deep. It had Lynch, Belair, Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Carmella. Each of those women is a former singles Champion.

Monday nights also featured Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Doudrop, Tamina, and Dana Brooke in their ranks. The roster was left in good shape with Belair crowned the new Champion at the Show of Shows.

Following WM 38, both Alexa Bliss and Asuka returned. It added two more multi-time women's titleholders to the roster. Lacey Evans switched from the blue brand to the red brand.

Sonya Deville became a full-time competitor after being fired as a WWE Official. With the additions of Asuka and Bliss, the roster got even deeper. Ripley's turn will hopefully net her another title.

Grade for RAW's Women's division after WrestleMania: A

#1 RAW has a lot of Championship caliber stars in the men's ranks

Notable Superstars: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Theory, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Edge, Damien Priest, Apollo Crews, Veer Mahaan, the Miz, T-Bar, Omos, Cedric Alexander, R Truth, Akira Tozawa, Reggie, Commander Azeez

Returns/Debuts: Cody Rhodes, Mustafa Ali, Ezekial (return); Ciampa (debut)

One fallout from the unification of WWE's major titles is that the men on Monday night don't have a major Championship to pursue. Unless Roman Reigns decides to appear on Monday night more often, those stars will have to wait.

It's a bit of a shame since Cody Rhodes rejoined WWE. His presence alone adds another top-tier performer to the roster. Along with Rhodes, performers like Seth Rollins, Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Edge are all main-event wrestlers.

Brock Lesnar was essentially a placeholder before WM because he didn't do anything outside of his feud. Ciampa joined the Red Brand while Elias returned under the new name Ezekiel and his return adds another face to the roster.

Mustafa Ali also surprisingly reappeared after months away from WWE. RAW's roster was deeper than SmackDown's before the Show of Shows.

Grade for RAW's men's division after WrestleMania: A-