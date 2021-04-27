Grading the SmackDown roster following WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 reset the hierarchy of both SmackDown and RAW. Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship but both the Intercontinental Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship changed hands.

Cesaro picked up the biggest win of his WWE career by defeating Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had another strong match against each other at the Show of Shows.

The Riott Squad appeared to be the sentimental favorites in the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Their underdog status garnered favorable reactions from fans in attendance, but WWE seems intent on pushing Natalya and Tamina as the next potential Champions.

The first SmackDown following the Show of Shows featured Commander Azeez as the only new face on the blue brand. On the second show after WrestleMania, however, a new vignette aired for Aleister Black. He came across as a heel and will likely continue to appear in pre-taped segments over the next month.

So how does SmackDown stack up following WrestleMania 37? Grades are determined by a few factors. One is the amount of potential in a division. If it is lopsided or lacks depth, that will factor in the decision. Stars like Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Murphy are extremely talented but do not always get consistent chances. They have potential but need backing.

Another factor is the number of credible challengers for the Championship. Some titles have one or two believable threats, whereas another division could feature multiple performers that could win the title. Recycling feuds also hurts the watchability of the product.

Here are the grades for the SmackDown roster and its divisions following WrestleMania 37.

#5 Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are atop the SmackDown Tag Team division

Who will take the belts from Roode and Ziggler?

SmackDown currently consists of four teams that have all been featured over the last few months. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode took the titles from the Street Profits, with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford losing two matches to the Champions since dropping the belts.

The Mysterios and Alpha Academy have also been embroiled in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship chase. When Jimmy Uso comes back, will it be by the side of his brother and cousin, or will he join RAW with his wife, Naomi?

The Usos would add another legitimate team to the division and potentially more gold to the Head of the Table. The feud they could create over the titles would be fresh if the Mysterios win the titles from Ziggler and Roode. If the Usos do not reunite, will another team be formed from random stars?

All four teams are legitimate and could feasibly be SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Two have already hoisted the belts. The only thing hurting this division is depth beyond the four duos.

Grade: B

