Since the last WWE Draft, SmackDown has been desperately lacking in depth and viable challengers for both of its top Champions. Charlotte Flair didn't have many worthy opponents until Ronda Rousey returned at this year's Royal Rumble.

Besides Drew McIntyre, the blue brand was also devoid of believable threats who could dethrone The Tribal Chief. SmackDown has clearly benefitted from having Triple H in charge of Creative. He has restocked a depleted roster with a varied range of stars (Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Legado Del Fantasma).

Many stars who struggled under Mr. McMahon (Ricochet, Shotzi, Karrion Kross, the Viking Raiders) have enjoyed a push under The Game. Since so much has changed since SummerSlam, here are the grades for the altered divisions on SmackDown.

#3 Will any of the new tag teams beat the Usos?

The Usos are the longest-reigning tag team Champs in WWE history.

Tag Teams - The Usos, The New Day, The Viking Raiders, The Brawling Brutes, Legado Del Fantasma, Imperium, Hit Row, Los Lotharios

Perhaps the biggest change since SummerSlam was to the SmackDown Tag Team roster. The Usos and New Day have long been the two top teams in WWE and found themselves both on Friday nights.

Triple H greatly replenished the division. He promoted Legado Del Fantasma and brought back Hit Row. The Viking Raiders have morphed into a dangerous group flanked by the return of Sarah Logan.

The Brawling Brutes have also ascended in WWE due to their ongoing feud with the Bloodline. Imperium has once again been complete since Giovanni Vinci rejoined the group.

However, Hit Row hasn't had much of an impact due to their limited time together and unfamiliarity with the main-roster fans. In totality, the division has several new, exciting, and complete teams that could one day be as iconic as New Day and The Usos.

Grade for SmackDown Tag Team Division: A-

#2 The Women's Division has improved but still needs work.

Rousey and Liv Morgan are the last two SmackDown Women's titleholders.

Women - Aliyah, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, B-Fab (return), Maxxine Dupri, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans, Natalya, Naomi (susp.), Sasha Banks (susp.), Scarlett (return), Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Sarah Logan (return), Emma (return)

The women's roster on SmackDown was severely lacking late last year. The top four women after the draft were Flair, Baszler, Naomi, and Sasha Banks. Rousey returned at the Royal Rumble, setting up an obvious match against Flair for WrestleMania 38.

The problem after the last draft was a lack of potential threats to the top dogs. Most were newer to the main roster or were yet to establish themselves. That, in turn, meant that Flair or Rousey would likely rule over the division for some time.

Naomi and Banks getting suspended didn't help either, but Triple H has done a better job of at least growing the division. Shotzi has potential, as does Rodriguez. Rodriguez has already been booked as one of the top women on the blue brand.

Baszler should have been the SmackDown Women's Champ at some point, but the trigger was never pulled. The division is in better shape with Emma returning, but Lacey Evans needs direction.

Grade for SmackDown Women's Division: B-

#1 Is the next Undisputed Champion a member of the SmackDown roster?

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown GET OFF THE TRACKS WHEN THE TRAIN IS COMING THROUGH! GET OFF THE TRACKS WHEN THE TRAIN IS COMING THROUGH!#SmackDown https://t.co/GaCFNrb4rS

Men - Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa (addition), Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Karrion Kross (return), Braun Strowman (return), Bray Wyatt (return), Drew Gulak, Jinder Mahal, LA Knight, Madcap Moss, Mace, Mansoor, Rey Mysterio, Rick Boogs, Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura

The roster, while in much better shape since SummerSlam, probably won't sport the next Undisputed Champion. The returning Wyatt and Strowman were both defeated by Reigns when he won the Universal Championship. Nonetheless, their additions help out as two legitimate, popular names.

Sikoa joining the Bloodline was only a matter of time away, while Mysterios' defection from RAW didn't do much. He's jumped brands so much since coming back to WWE. He's biding time until the eventual match against Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

Kross could be a future Champion but still needs meaningful feuds, while Madcap Moss needs some momentum. It will be interesting to see how far Creative goes with Santos Escobar. He could have been an NXT Champion but was used in other title scenes.

Sami Zayn has long been one of the best and most reliable performers in all of wrestling. He's currently opening up the eyes of those fans and people who doubt he could be a top-tier star in WWE.

Grade for SmackDown's Men's division: B-

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : Is SmackDown's roster better or worse since SummerSlam? It's better. It's worse or the same. 0 votes