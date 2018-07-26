Greatest Title Matches in SummerSlam History

The Biggest Show of the Summer!

SummerSlam is the second biggest show of the calendar year for WWE. After the spring special of WrestleMania, everyone eagerly awaits the sensation that is the biggest party of the summer. This event injects new life into the WWE, as the post WrestleMania lull of placeholder feuds end in anticipation of this event.

Title matches are integral to every WWE show, but SummerSlam has a special penchant for delivering some stellar matches. This year we are bound to see show-stealing bouts, featuring the likes of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, or Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship. The future may be bright, but let's take a look at the standard bearers which have given SummerSlam the aura that it currently possesses.

#10 Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor: Universal Championship Match (2016)

An unmatched battle of wits.

The first ever is still the best that it has seen. Rollins and Balor went to war in 2016 for the right to be crowned the first ever WWE Universal Champion. Rollins, still backed by Stephanie McMahon was sent straight to the match, while the newcomer Balor won the right to face Rollins for the strap. The pain that Balor went through for qualification was nothing compared to the pain he went through in this match, fighting with a torn bicep, labium and pectoral tendon. The injury proved to be a serious one and kept him out of action for almost 8 months.

Rollins didn't slack either, going out of his way to sell the match by putting over the fortitude of Balor. An intense back and forth match saw these two former NXT Champions go to the ends of their move-set to try and put the other away. That finally happened, as The Demon King hit the Coup de Grace to defeat Rollins and become the inaugural Universal Champion. Unfortunately for him, he had to forfeit the belt the very next night due to the injuries he had suffered during the bout.

You can see Finn Balor relinquish the WWE Universal Title on Raw here:

