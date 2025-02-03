Gunther to attack WWE legend leading to WrestleMania 41 match? It's not Goldberg

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and Gunther is a subject of interest. As the World Heavyweight Champion, he will undoubtedly be a key figure at The Show of Shows, and will surely be defending his title. With regards to his opponent, there have been several rumors, but could a potential attack on a WWE legend determine who he will face?

The answer to that question is quite possibly "Yes". What's more, the legend is not Goldberg. Over the last few months, Gunther has made a habit of dissing WWE legends, specifically Bret Hart, and most recently Da Man. With that in mind, he could find himself in a scenario where he lays hands on Rikishi, which as mentioned earlier, could determine his WrestleMania 41 plans.

As things stand, Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso has his pick of champions. He can choose either Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship or Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship. But, rather than make the tough choice, The Ring General could make things easier for him. Perhaps further down the line, a segment is booked where Rikishi comes out to hype his son.

As has been the case in the past, the World Heavyweight Champion could interrupt and try to belittle the WWE Hall of Famer. Rikishi could retort, infuriating the champ and leading to an attack. Uso could then come out, save his father, and make his choice.

It would be absolute cinema. But, at the end of the day, it remains nothing more than speculation.

Gunther has already sent a warning to Main Event Jey Uso

Regardless of whether Rikishi gets involved, Gunther has already sent a message to Jey Uso. Following the latter's Royal Rumble win, The Ring General took to Instagram. He warned the Main Event against picking him for WrestleMania 41, reminding him about the past.

He shared a picture of their last bout on his story. The picture was taken at the end of the match, with Uso lying on the canvas and the Austrian star celebrating with his title, and his hand being raised triumphantly. It was a very clear message regarding what he believes awaits the OG Bloodline member at The Show of Shows should he choose to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fortunately, there is still some time left before Jey Uso makes his decision. Safe to say, the fans will be waiting with bated breath to see who he picks.

