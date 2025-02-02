Gunther sends warning to Jey Uso following WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Gunther delivered a warning to Jey Uso following his monumental victory last night at the Royal Rumble. The Ring General is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on RAW.

Main Event Jey eliminated John Cena last to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match at the PLE last night and earned a title shot at WrestleMania 41. The leader of Imperium took to his Instagram story following Uso's victory to send a warning to his rival on the red brand. Gunther successfully defended the title against Uso last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event and suggested that the 39-year-old select a different opponent for The Show of Shows.

Trending

"I wouldn't," Gunther wrote.

The World Heavyweight Champion sends a warning to Jey Uso. [Image credit: Screenshot of Gunther's Instagram story]

Uso had a brief reign as Intercontinental Champion last year after beating Bron Breakker before dropping the title back to him. Meanwhile, Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024 and has held the title for 182 days so far.

Wrestling analyst suggests Jey Uso could challenge Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

Sam Roberts recently pitched the idea of Jey Uso deciding to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

Cody Rhodes has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Kevin Owens for the past few months. The American Nightmare defeated Owens in a Ladder Match last night at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 to retain his title.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts noted that Uso would likely be going after the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, the wrestling analyst added that it would be very interesting if the veteran decided to challenge his former tag team partner Cody Rhodes instead on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I mean, I have to believe that Jey Uso is going to go after Gunther at WrestleMania. Although, it would be really interesting if the guy that he was the tag team champs with, Cody Rhodes, is the guy that he picked, and it was Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes somehow. It would be amazing," Roberts said. [From 11:40 to 11:55]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Uso cut a passionate promo last week on WWE RAW and vowed to capture a major title at WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see who The Yeet Master selects as his opponent in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback