Gunther to drop his title to 58-year-old; Seth Rollins cashes in on Roman Reigns? 3 Ways The Ring General can lose his championship

On the June 9 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Gunther reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship by beating Jey Uso. It was a rematch from WrestleMania 41, where Jey stunned everyone by forcing the 37-year-old to submit and snagging his first world title. But this time, Gunther settled the score and ended Uso’s reign.

With this win, he began his second term as World Heavyweight Champion. But despite his immense dominance, no reign is eternal.

Here are three ways how The Ring General can lose his title:

#3. Goldberg could defeat Gunther at Night of Champions

The Ring General confronted Goldberg at Bad Blood 2024, but WWE officials stepped in to stop them from getting physical. Since then, there's been a lot of buzz about the possibility of Da Man's final match being against Gunther. The 58-year-old might make a surprise comeback on next week's RAW and challenge the Austrian to a title match at Night of Champions 2025.

A recent report also indicates that Goldberg is set to appear on RAW next week, aiming for the World Heavyweight Championship. If the iconic wrestler clinches victory at the Night of Champions PLE, it will escalate his rivalry with The Ring General.

A rematch might then take place at SummerSlam 2025, with Goldberg putting his career on the line. This potential clash could attract a lot of attention for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam and might mark the end of Da Man's wrestling journey.

#2. Seth Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on The Ring General

After winning the Men's MITB contract last Saturday, it seemed like Seth Rollins would cash in on Jey Uso on RAW if the latter managed to retain the title. But instead, Gunther took The YEET Master down fair and square. This shifted the storyline, but Rollins is still very much in the game. He's in a solid position to bide his time. There's no need for him to hurry his cash-in. He can hang onto the contract and wait for the grandest moment at SummerSlam.

A cash-in during either night of The Biggest Party of The Summer would be a massive moment. Plus, it would be a clever way to take the title off the Austrian star without diminishing his dominance.

If WWE is aiming for a memorable SummerSlam moment, Rollins cashing in and finally putting an end to Gunther’s reign will be the most effective and believable way to achieve that.

#1. He may lose it to Roman Reigns at Night of Champions

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns expressed his wish to capture the World Heavyweight Title. Notably, he hasn't been seen on TV since RAW after WrestleMania 41.

If the OTC returns in the coming weeks, he can start a rivalry with Gunther, leading to a title match at Night of Champions. His pursuit of the world title might also prolong his feud with Rollins and Co. Gunther needs some strong challengers during his second title reign, and the Original Tribal Chief could be just the right opponent for him.

If Reigns takes on the two-time World Champion and comes out on top, it may set the stage for Rollins to cash in his contract on the OTC. This would advance their storyline leading up to SummerSlam 2025.

