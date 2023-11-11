Gunther to feud with 38-year-old former Bloodline member? Analyzing if his title reign is in jeopardy

Gunther has been an unstoppable Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW, having held the title for 500+ days. Could he feud with a former Bloodline member soon?

Thanks to Gunther, the Intercontinental Championship has become a main event title on WWE RAW. He is the longest reigning champion in the prestigious title's storied history and has defended it against great challengers like Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, Tomasso Ciampa, and more. However, his reign could end if a 38-year-old star steps up.

This star is none other than Main Event Jey Uso, who is relatively new to the red brand. Since arriving on the show, he has headlined several times alongside Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and others. However, he has yet to win his first-ever singles championship.

If that's the goal in Jey's mind, he could challenge The Ring General soon. The company has been advertising a battle between the stars as a dark match following SmackDown, which means it could very well be in the plans.

Considering Jey Uso has previously gone toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns on multiple occasions, he could realistically become the new Intercontinental Champion and the title's longest reign may be in jeopardy.

Vince Russo believes Gunther could be the first feud for Declan McMahon if he debuts for WWE RAW

Shane McMahon's real-life son, Declan McMahon, was featured at WWE Fastlane 2023 along with his buddies, and this has the fans buzzing about his potential debut for WWE.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo discussed the possibility on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo. He believes the Intercontinental Champion could be a fantastic fit for Declan's first rival. He also discussed an intriguing storyline idea involving Shane McMahon on WWE RAW.

"You could even do a story where it's Gunther. Gunther puts Shane out, and then the kid steps up.Then [The Intercontnental Champion says] 'You want a match with me? Are you kidding me?' Let him beat Vinci, let him beat Kaiser, and you really, really get the people behind him." (6:18 onwards)

Do you think Declan McMahon should debut on WWE RAW to face The Ring General? Let us know in the comments section.

