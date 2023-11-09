Gunther could be a potential new WWE signing's first feud, says veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther has had a phenomenal reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion so far, making himself out to be a formidable superstar. The Ring General's expertise would make him a perfect first opponent for a potential new entrant, according to Vince Russo.

The potential new signing in question is Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon. The 19-year-old has seemingly already teased an entry into the WWE universe, prompting much discussion about his potential debut.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince pitched an idea about Declan's debut. According to him, Shane McMahon being beaten down by a heel could be the perfect catalyst to get the 19-year-old into the action.

The veteran also stated that Gunther could play the role of the heel.

"You could even do a story where it's Gunther. Gunther puts Shane out, and then the kid steps up. Then [Gunther says] 'You want a match with me? Are you kidding me?' Let him beat Vinci, let him beat Kaiser, and you really, really get the people behind him." (6:18 onwards)

Vince Russo admitted this could not happen within the year, saying that Declan would need heavy training to be wrestling at that level.

Vince Russo recently aired his complaint about WWE

While the Stamford-based promotion is undoubtedly at the top of the business, Vince Russo believes the company has become too complacent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran pitched an idea to enhance the company's creative department.

"The WWE is so freaking complacent, where they should be competing with themselves. If AEW is in competition, then you know what, there should be a RAW creative team, and there should be a SmackDown creative team. And you guys should be competing against each other, and maybe every show there is a bonus. Maybe there is a five thousand dollar bonus to every writer, if you, [for example] SmackDown has the highest rating." [9:27 onwards]

Currently, only time will tell what the future holds for WWE.

Please credit Writing with Russo and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using the quotes from the first half of this article.