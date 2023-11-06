Vince Russo pitches interesting idea for WWE, claims the promotion is too "complacent" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has a major complaint about WWE, which he believes needs to be adressed.

While the Stamford-based promotion is certainly at the top of pro-wrestling business today, there is much that can be improved. The creation of AEW has also led to some significant competition, which has only helped the fans get better content, as the two companies try to one-up each other.

Despite WWE being the biggest in the playing field right now, Vince Russo has an idea that he thinks will elevate the company. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran said that both the SmackDown and RAW divisions should have separate creative teams to foster healthy competition.

"The WWE is so freaking complacent, where they should be competing with themselves. If AEW is in competition, then you know what, there should be a RAW creative team, and there should be a SmackDown creative team. And you guys should be competing against each other, and maybe every show there is a bonus. Maybe there is a five thousand dollar bonus to every writer, if you, (for example) SmackDown has the highest rating." [9:27 onwards]

The WWE veteran was recently very critical of AEW

While AEW has established itself as an underdog alternative to the Stamford-based promotion, a recent episode of Dynamite has garnered much criticism from Vince Russo.

Taking to social media, the veteran slammed the presentation of the show, while claiming it would not bring in any new fans. While he made it clear it was his opinion, he was quite harsh in his criticism.

"I'm sorry, man. I just watched about 30 minutes of "Dynamite". What I learned during those 30 minutes was this---the only people who will watch this show . . . are the people who are already watching it. The overall presentation of this show will Draw ZERO New Fans. It 100% Insults the Intelligence of the Casual Television Viewing Audience. Yup---MY OPINION."

As of now, it remains to be seen how AEW will develop in the coming months.

