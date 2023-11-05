Gunther to finally lose his Intercontinental Championship to 35-year-old WWE star due to real-life reason? Exploring the possibility

Gunther has been booked as an unstoppable force ever since making his WWE main roster debut, He has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 500 days now. While many have come close to dethroning the Ring General, none has succeeded so far. However, one outside-the-ring reason could lead to the star losing the gold in the near future.

WWE held Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last night. While the show was stacked with title matches, Gunther was not in action. It later came to light that the Imperium leader is not allowed to leave the United States due to strict residence regulations, and is therefore unlikely to compete at any of the company's international premium live events for the next six months.

The above circumstances could lead to the Ring General losing the Intercontinental Championship soon, as WWE will be heading to Australia for Elimination Chamber in February. With previous reports stating that the company wants to highlight Australian stars at the event, it could mak sense to put the title on Bronson Reed, while Gunther moves on to the main title picture.

Bronson Reed has his sights set on WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Gunther has proven to be an unscalable mountain in the last year and a half. The Ring General has not been pinned or submitted since making his main roster debut, and has been a champion for over 80% of the time on RAW or SmackDown.

However, the walls seem to be closing in on the Austrian star now, as multiple stars are eyeing his IC title. Next week, a #1 contender match will take place on RAW, with the winner facing the champion down the line. Ricochet, Bronson Reed, The Miz and Ivar will compete in a Fatal-Four Way Match.

Bronson Reed also sent a message to the Imperium leader ahead of the important match. The 35-year-old noted that he wants to run it back after coming up short the first time around.

The Miz is also determined to take down the Intercontinental Champion after the latter had some insulting words for him on RAW last week.

