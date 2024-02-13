Gunther to lose his championship on WWE RAW due to real-life issue? Exploring potential swerve

It was announced this week on WWE RAW that Gunther will defend his championship against Jey Uso next week.

The Intercontinental Champion teamed with Imperium to kick off this week's show, as they took on Uso and The New Day in a six-man tag team match. However, The Ring General's squad fell short after the former Bloodline member pinned Giovanni Vinci.

There are now question marks over the outcome of the upcoming title match since many fans consider Jey Uso a significant test for The Ring General. Meanwhile, the champion's current visa issues have become well-known. Gunther won't be able to defend his gold in Australia at Elimination Chamber 2024, but if Uso defeats him, he might put the title on the line at the high-profile event.

This has led to the speculation that The Ring General could be about to lose his title to Uso since it would allow WWE to book an Intercontinental Championship match in Australia.

The company no longer enforces the rematch rule unless it suits the storyline, which means that Uso wouldn't owe the Austrian an immediate rematch. He could move on to a new challenger just days after winning the gold.

Will Gunther be dethroned on an episode of WWE RAW?

The Austrian Anomaly has dominated WWE for over 600 days, but Imperium has failed in their ongoing feud with The New Day. Hence, The Ring General could be looking to step up to challenge for a world championship instead.

While the Austrian isn't part of the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches because he cannot tour Australia, he could make a case for himself to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther was reportedly set to face Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows before the latter's name was seemingly brought up in a recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Much like Rollins, the Imperium leader is currently without an opponent. He could challenge the winner of the Elimination Chamber bout and then move forward in his quest to dominate WWE as one of its top titleholders.

If he defeats Rollins, The Ring General would be able to walk into Berlin in August as World Heavyweight Champion, which is something he has been pushing for.

Do you think it's time for The Ring General to lose his title? Share your thoughts and predictions for next week's RAW in the comments section below.

