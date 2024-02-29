Gunther to lose his Intercontinental Championship to 41-year-old WWE star because of Rhea Ripley? Possibility explored

Gunther has been booked as an unstoppable force ever since moving up to the WWE main roster. The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 600 days now. While many have come close to dethroning him, none has succeeded so far. However, a recent altercation on RAW could lead to Rhea Ripley planning the Imperium leader's demise.

Gunther came face-to-face with The Judgment Day on RAW, where Damian Priest made it clear that the heel faction plans on adding more gold to the group. Dominik Mysterio then stepped up to the Ring General, but he was shoved away by the latter, which further increased the tension between Judgment Day and Imperium. However, the two sides did not get involved in any further violence.

Rhea Ripley has always taken care of Dominik Mysterio, and the Austrian star insulting Dirty Dom is definitely not going to sit well with Mami. She could get back at the Imperium leader by making Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract for the Intercontinental Championship.

Priest has held the Money in the Bank contract since July last year. However, he has not been a threat to Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. The Judgment Day star cashing in the contract for the Intercontinental Championship and ending Gunther's historic reign could be an exciting twist in the story.

Gunther is a marked man in WWE

Gunther has held onto the Intercontinental Championship for over 600 days, breaking multiple decades-old records along the way. This also makes the Ring General a marked man, as everyone knows that the person to dethrone him will write their name in the WWE history books.

Sami Zayn recently hinted at going after the Austrian star, while Chad Gable also demanded another shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The Alpha Academy member came very close to ending the Imperium leader's reign last year and looks more determined than ever to finish the job this time.

With Dominik Mysterio and Andrade El Idolo also seemingly in the mix, the IC title picture could certainly get more exciting on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Ring General will also have to keep a close eye on Sheamus as the former WWE Champion has been teasing a return on social media and could go after the Austrian bruiser once again.