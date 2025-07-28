Gunther to lose his title at SummerSlam due to his End Boss returning to WWE after 728 days? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and some major matches have been announced for the event. From title bouts to star-studded showdowns, the SummerSlam card is packed with some of the biggest names in the industry competing to leave MetLife Stadium victorious.

The Biggest Party of the Summer will feature a massive WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and CM Punk. The Best in the World earned the opportunity after winning a Gauntlet Match on the red brand a few weeks ago, finally getting a shot at the World title. Gunther, on the other hand, has been on fire lately and just came off a huge victory against Goldberg to retire the Hall of Famer and retain his title. However, it’s possible that The Ring General could lose his title to Punk this weekend.

Brock Lesnar, whom Gunther has called his 'End Boss' and his 'Final Boss' on different occasions, could finally return for the first time since SummerSlam 2023 to cost The Ring General his title and help CM Punk win the match. This could lead to a showdown between Gunther and The Beast Incarnate in a match that fans have been waiting for years.

Lesnar has been absent from the company for the past two years, and his return to WWE has been anticipated by millions around the world. His potential comeback would not only garner significant attention from fans but also make headlines.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Gunther addressed facing Brock Lesnar in the WWE ring

The Ring General has always called Brock Lesnar as his dream opponent. Both men have the ability to tear each other apart, and a showdown between them is eagerly awaited by many fans.

In an interview with Mail Sport, Gunther called Lesnar his ‘final boss’ and also discussed a potential showdown with the legend. He also recalled a confrontation with Lesnar during the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

"Of course, I heard something about it. I always saw Brock as my final boss. I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division. And Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company. So I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that you've got to get in the ring with that guy…We'll see if there's a chance for it to happen again. I'm more than up for it. How the situation is exactly right now, I'm really not that informed about it, to be honest. I think we had that one face off in the Royal Rumble, the reaction that was there and that was a confirmation for me," said Gunther.

A potential showdown between Gunther and Lesnar has undoubtedly been awaited by many, and only time will tell if fans will get to see a match between them in the future.

