Gunther to lose his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 but not to CM Punk? Potential explored

Gunther is set to face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam this year. This will be a tough contest as The Ring General will go against the man who has been chasing the world title since his return. There is a good possibility that he may not walk out of MetLife Stadium with the gold around his waist. However, there might be a massive twist in the story.While Gunther may lose his title at the coming premium live event, it might not be to CM Punk. Seth Rollins could return at The Biggest Party of The Summer and cash in his Money in the Bank contract, leaving the Austrian in ruins. Although The Visionary has been sidelined due to an injury, there is a rumor that this could potentially be a work set up by WWE.During the climax of the World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam, CM Punk and Gunther could be lying exhausted in the ring. In a shocking turn of events, Seth Rollins could come running toward the ring with his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Visionary could cash in his coveted contract, making it a Triple Threat Match.After throwing Punk out of the ring, the former Shield member could hit Gunther with a Stomp to pull off another heist of the century. The company needs a shocking ending to SummerSlam to make it a historic event. Rollins' shocking return, followed by an immediate title win, could be a massive headline for the Stamford-based promotion to draw a lot of attention.Besides, the Wrestling Observer Radio also reported earlier that Seth Rollins' injury could be a work, that WWE might have plotted for a shocking cash-in. Regardless of what it is, this could all come to the fore at SummerSlam. However, the above angle is currently speculation.Gunther to go on a break after WWE SummerSlam?Gunther has been actively performing in WWE for the past few months on RAW. Whether it was his first title reign or his current one, The Ring General has been an active champion. Therefore, there is a possibility that he might go on a break after SummerSlam if he loses the coveted title.This could deal a massive blow to his pride and momentum. As a result, WWE could give him a short break, allowing him to recover from the potential setback.Gunther has been regularly performing on Monday Night RAW and on premium live events. He has been travelling across the world on WWE tours and house shows, which often gives rise to in-ring fatigue. However, losing the world title will provide him with a chance to take a break from his WWE obligations.Such an angle could help The Ring General recharge and rejuvenate before returning to the company for another incredible run. However, this is only speculation, and only time will tell whether the 37-year-old goes on a break or not.