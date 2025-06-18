Gunther to lose the World Heavyweight Title to 2-time WWE Champion before facing Goldberg? Exploring the possibility

Gunther shocked the world by winning the World Heavyweight Championship two weeks ago on WWE RAW. The following week, Goldberg returned to lay out a challenge for Saturday Night's Main Event. However, there is a chance the champion will lose the title before he defends it against the WCW legend.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Gunther interacted with the audience to reflect on his victory against Jey Uso. However, as he was talking, Goldberg's music hit, sending thrill waves throughout the arena. The former Universal Champion challenged the World Heavyweight Champion to a title match at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, which happens to be in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

However, the World Heavyweight Championship could realistically change hands before the upcoming dream match, considering the two-time WWE Champion Seth Rollins has the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he could cash in at any time to capture the title. If that happens, Goldberg's upcoming match could become a non-title competition, or he could challenge the new champion instead.

Considering the currently announced match for Saturday Night's Main Event is a dream match that fans have been waiting for months, it is unlikely that it will be canceled if The Ring General loses the title. If the company plans for him to lose the bout, it will be great to take the title off him so that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion doesn't retire with the gold.

While this scenario is realistically possible, it is worth noting that it remains speculative for now, and no confirmation has been made.

How could Gunther vs. Goldberg end at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

An intriguing question that may have already occurred to fans is how the upcoming dream match will end, given the dominating nature of the competitors involved.

From a future standpoint, it will be sensible for Gunther to win the match as he is a young superstar who could take the company forward in the upcoming years. However, if it is Goldberg's last match as an in-ring competitor, the promotion might want to send him out on a good note with a victory.

The most intriguing option would feature a surprise cash-in from Seth Rollins, who could then exit Saturday Night's Main Event as a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. The upcoming special event will be a memorable night in Atlanta, Georgia, to say the least.

