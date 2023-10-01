Gunther may be in serious trouble if 26-year-old WWE star challenges his record-breaking title reign after major decision

Gunther has run through several WWE Superstars to prove his dominance over the wrestling ring. However, a recently made major decision by the company could lead to a new challenger emerging for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther has been a top star on RAW who has defeated the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and many other former World Champions in his record-breaking IC title reign. He is currently in a rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa and Chad Gable, and both men have their eyes on his title.

However, a new challenger can emerge in the form of The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in the coming weeks. WWE made the major decision of taking the NXT North American Championship off the 26-year-old WWE star at No Mercy.

Every Judgment Day member held a championship before No Mercy. However, Dominik Mysterio’s loss at the event could raise a few questions.

Mysterio is now the only member of The Judgment Day without a title, and that could lead to him making some interesting decisions. Rhea Ripley has a lot of faith in her Dom Dom, but the loss could affect her.

Fans have seen Rhea Ripley show some interest in RAW’s newest recruit, Jey Uso. The two have had some intriguing moments on screen and have continued the story on social media.

This could lead to Dominik challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship to prove to Mami that he is a bigger man than Jey. Fans could see a segment on RAW when both Dominik and Jey try to prove themselves before the former North American Champion makes the haste decision to go after another title following his recent loss.

It would result in some hilarious segments and matches involving members of Imperium and The Judgment Day. It would also be fitting to see Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci go after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

With the Survivor Series Premium Live Event coming up, it would be interesting to see the two factions go head to head before getting into a possible WarGames match at the event.

Gunther could come face to face with the WWE Women’s World Champion's love interest

Gunther has been the driving force on RAW for some time. He has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 470 days.

Dominik Mysterio could get desperate to prove himself to Mami in the coming weeks, leading to him going after another title on RAW. That could bring him face-to-face with The Ring General.

Gunther could tear apart the young superstar in a couple of matches to prove his dominance while leaving Dominik completely humiliated. It would be great to see Rhea Ripley’s interest fall in Dominik following each encounter.

That could lead to Jey Uso taking advantage and giving fans some more memorable moments before breaking The Judgment Day apart.

Fans have seen Jey Uso share many fan-made photos on social media of himself and Rhea Ripley. This has also drawn a response from Dominik Mysterio, who seems to be unhappy with the former Tag Team Champion’s actions.

Do you want to see Dominik Mysterio get ripped apart by Gunther soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.