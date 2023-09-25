"Stay off drugs..." - WWE Superstar sends a message to Jey Uso after he flirts with Rhea Ripley

Jey Uso recently took to Instagram to send flirtatious messages to Rhea Ripley. However, Dominik Mysterio didn't appreciate Jey's actions.

The former Bloodline member has been feuding with The Judgment Day since joining Monday Night RAW. He recently rejected an invitation to join the faction, forming an alliance with Cody Rhodes in the process.

Taking to his Instagram story, Dominik took shots at Jey, and jokingly asked him to "stay off drugs".

"Brutal... Stay off drugs kids..." wrote Dominik

Check out a screengrab of Dominik Mysterio's Instagram story:

Drew McIntyre recently shared his honest opinion on Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre recently spoke about Jey Uso, and claimed that due to their past issues, the Scotsman has had a hard time trusting Jey.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre mentioned that Jey and The Bloodline have made a lot of superstars' lives "hell". He said:

"My expression said it all on Monday. It's cool that he seems to have turned a new leaf. It's cool that the fans are so behind him. But the reality of the situation is that all of this is still in the infant stages. And Jey Uso and his family made a lot of superstars' lives hell for three straight years, including mine."

Drew added:

"I posted a picture of one specific moment where he and his brother (Jimmy) were beating me up to the point where I could barely walk right, before Clash at the Castle. And I had to take out the entire family, including Jey, and then Solo showed up at and screwed me out of the title. So forgive me if takes me a second to believe if this is legit. I mean, considering his history as a student of criminology, I'm watching them and I'm ready to throw a file and I'll decide if he's changed or not."

Jey and Cody could align with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, to face The Judgment Day, amid their feud.

