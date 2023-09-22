"I'll decide if he's changed or not" - Drew McIntyre shares honest opinion of Jey Uso (Exclusive) 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently opened up about Jey Uso and mentioned how their history made it hard for him to trust him.

When McIntyre was feuding with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title in 2022, Jimmy and Jey Uso were in the latter's corner. The brothers did everything in their might to weaken him ahead of his title match at Clash at the Castle. As such, not many are surprised that Drew McIntyre isn't too happy to see Jey on RAW.

Ahead of September 8th's Superstar Spectacle, Drew McIntyre sat down for a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he shared his thoughts on Jey Uso. The Scottish Warrior mentioned that though it was a good thing that Jey broke away from The Bloodline, he still didn't know if he could fully trust him.

"My expression said it all on Monday. It's cool that he seems to have turned a new leaf. It's cool that the fans are so behind him. But the reality of the situation is that all of this is still in the infant stages. And Jey Uso and his family made a lot of superstars' lives hell for three straight years, including mine," said Drew McIntyre.

Furthermore, McIntyre recalled how The Bloodline gave him a hard time last year and even cost him the chance to become the Undisputed Universal Champion.

"I posted a picture of one specific moment where he and his brother (Jimmy) were beating me up to the point where I could barely walk right before Clash at the Castle. And I had to take out the entire family, including Jey, and then Solo showed up at and screwed me out of the title. So forgive me if takes me a second to believe if this is legit. I mean, considering his history as a student of criminology, I'm watching them and I'm ready to throw a file and I'll decide if he's changed or not," added Drew McIntyre. [0:20 - 1:22]

Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso went to war on WWE RAW

McIntyre and Jey headlined this week's edition of WWE RAW. The Judgment Day was at the ringside, cheering for Jey to defeat The Scottish Warrior.

However, the former Bloodline member was in no mood to take any help from the stable and struck down all its members with Superkicks. This allowed Drew McIntyre to capitalize and lay down Jey with a Claymore Kick for the win.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio got into the ring and unleashed an attack on Jey Uso as McIntyre looked on from a distance. Even after Cody Rhodes came out to help Jey, the former WWE Champion looked apprehensive.

It remains to be seen how this story develops in the coming weeks, as there have been subtle hints of Drew McIntyre possibly turning to the dark side.

