Gunther needs to finally drop the WWE Intercontinental Championship to 34-year-old star at WrestleMania 40

Gunther became one the most dominant champions in WWE with less than two years of exposure on the main roster. The Ring General remained undefeated and became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the promotion's history by breaking the previous record, which was set by Honky Tonk Man.

However, there's a possibility that The Ring General will lose the title soon, and it could happen if he faces a returning Andrade El Idolo to WWE. In 2017, Andrade became one of the hottest prospects in the world of professional wrestling under the then-black-and-gold brand.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the main roster run under the old regime ruined the momentum El Idolo built on the developmental brand alongside Zelina Vega. After a failed run under Vince McMahon's creative leadership, he asked for his release, which was granted to him in 2021.

After he departed from WWE, Andrade joined All Elite Wrestling under Tony Khan's creative leadership. However, the management in Jacksonville failed to utilize El Idolo's full potential, and he recently had his last match against Miro at AEW World's End 2023.

The chances of this bout happening are pretty low at the moment, but it will be a better way to reintroduce the former NXT Champion back to the WWE audience.

Why should Andrade win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 40?

Expand Tweet

According to a new report, there have been talks between WWE and Andrade for a potential return after his last match at AEW World's End. The report states that El Idolo is contracted with the promotion, but he's likely exploring options as he's done working with the company.

Meanwhile, Gunther has dominated the world of professional wrestling with his legendary run as the Intercontinental Champion. There are several reasons as to why Andrade could be the star who could finally dethrone The Ring General at WrestleMania 40.

Gunther and Andrade have never faced each other in singles matches as both were either in different promotions or brands at the time. The threat of an unknown challenger could become the driving point behind The Ring General's downfall as champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Moreover, fans want The Ring General to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin 2024 in front of his friends and family. The story would make sense if Gunther dropped the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 and went on to win the World Championship in Germany.

Do you want to see Andrade El Idolo return to WWE and dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.