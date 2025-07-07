Gunther to be officially removed from his title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring WWE RAW possibility 

Gunther will put the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the legendary Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in the latter's final in-ring outing. However, the match might not take place this weekend if this potential scenario comes true.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Gunther may succumb to Goldberg's wrath, putting a question mark on The Ring General's availability for SNME. With less than a week left before the show, the Stamford-based promotion may have to cancel the scheduled title match between Gunther and Goldberg on July 12.

The rivalry between the two titans has been brewing for nine months. At Bad Blood 2024, Gunther mocked Da Man by calling him a "one-trick pony." Before Goldberg could get his hands on the 37-year-old, he was stopped by security. After months of speculation, the match between them was made official for Saturday Night's Main Event after Goldberg returned on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, we may see some changes made to the scheduled bout, as the Stamford-based promotion could run an injury angle to push the match to SummerSlam. Gunther's loud-mouthed attitude may get him in trouble on this week's RAW as he could push Goldberg's buttons with fiery verbal jabs. The Austrian previously brought up the Hall of Famer's family at Bad Blood 2024, and he could do it again.

This could lead to Da Man launching a vicious attack on the former Imperium leader and potentially putting him on the shelf for a couple of weeks. With WWE hosting a first-ever two-night SummerSlam this year, the company may want to book as many marquee matches as possible. The legendary Goldberg's final match is a perfect fit for an event of this caliber.

Therefore, to accommodate this change, the Triple H-led creative team could book this massive angle on this week's edition of the red brand. That said, it is just speculation for now.

WWE veteran believes Goldberg will come out on top against Gunther at SNME

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently discussed Goldberg's final match against Gunther at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the former SmackDown GM backed Da Man to be victorious in his bout against The Ring General at SNME.

The veteran claimed it wouldn't make sense to bring Goldberg back just to have him lose.

"Usually when a guy comes back, you know that first big return, you know they usually put them over. So I am sure, maybe, that's what they're gonna do with Goldberg. I mean, why put all this into him and then bring him back and, you know, just to beat him? It doesn't really make a lot of sense, so I don't know, man. I just really don't know," he said.

As Goldberg prepares to bid farewell to the squared circle, fans are excited to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

