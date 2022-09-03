"I'm going to try to do my best" - Gunther discloses his goal with the Intercontinental Championship in WWE

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet and has vowed to bring prestige back to the title in WWE.

Sheamus won a Fatal 5-Way match to become the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior will battle Gunther for the title at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sheamus would become a Grand Slam Champion if he defeats The Ring General at the premium live event tomorrow night.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Gunther noted the difference between what is happening with the IC and US titles currently as opposed to the last few years.

"I mean, the last few years I can't really say much," said Gunther. "We only worked with Vince (McMahon) for a few weeks. I'm glad we did to be honest for the experience, but we worked for Triple H for a few years. So we understand what his vision is and he's always had a little more focus on the sports based presentation of what we do, which obviously is what we like to." (00:29 - 00:51)

The 35-year-old addressed what he wants to accomplish with the Intercontinental Championship as well.

"As far as the Intercontinental Championship, I think that is the way it should be represented. It needs to be big fights, big matches for any championship. I'm going to try to do my best, to do my part to bring prestige to the title." (00:56 - 01:12)

Ariel asked if there was a chance the old design for the Intercontinental Championship would return and Gunther said he's focused on living in the present.

Gunther & Sheamus have a stare-down on WWE SmackDown

The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior had an epic stare-down in the middle of the ring on last Friday's edition of SmackDown. Ludwig Kaiser, Ridge Holland, and Butch were brawling around the two stars as they didn't break eye contact with each other.

Gunther is typically portrayed as a heel on television but will likely receive a hero's welcome from the UK crowd at Clash at the Castle.

Sheamus named some of the legends he has defeated in his incredible career and it will be interesting to see if Gunther's name is added to that list after this weekend.

