Gunther’s ideal conqueror is currently contracted to AEW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been absolutely dominant ever since his arrival on the main roster in WWE. The only person that may be able to stop him could actually be someone under contract with AEW.

The Ring General is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 39 in a Triple Threat match. He already proved that he can outlast Sheamus at Clash at the Castle 2022, and the aura surrounding Drew McIntyre has dissipated since his loss to Roman Reigns at the same premium live event in Cardiff.

Samoa Joe spent several years in WWE but has had the best years of his career elsewhere. The 44-year-old was a legend in TNA Wrestling and has already made an impact in AEW. He is currently one of the pillars of the recently relaunched Ring of Honor promotion and is the reigning ROH TV Champion.

The Ring General and The King of Television would destroy each other in the ring and it would be a joy to watch. Gunther's chops to the chest usually cause his opponents to back away, but that would not be the case with Samoa Joe. Fortunately for Gunther, he likely will never have to deal with the veteran as he is signed with AEW.

Jey Bolo @jeybolo I'm still hopeful that one day we will see GUNTHER vs. Samoa Joe in a Triple H era WWE ring I'm still hopeful that one day we will see GUNTHER vs. Samoa Joe in a Triple H era WWE ring

WWE veteran doesn't think Gunther should lose the IC Title at WrestleMania

Gunther will be in store for the biggest challenge of his career when he defends the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 39 next weekend.

The odds are stacked against the 35-year-old as he doesn't have to be the superstar pinned in the match to lose his title. However, a former WWE manager doesn't see a point in taking the Intercontinental Championship off of the leader of Imperium anytime soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell noted that the match at WrestleMania will likely deliver but has no interest in seeing the champion lose the title at WWE's biggest show of the year.

"I don't like the three-way really. I guess it's the only thing they can do, but I think Gunther's good in those single matches but the thing is he already had a single match with both of them. Oh, he hasn't had with him? But it will be a good match though, so we'll see what they do with it. I don't think he's going to lose the title though. What the hell? For what purpose? To lose it again?" said Dutch Mantell. [58:40-59:40]

You can check out the latest edition of SmackTalk in the video below:

Gunther is a unique superstar that WWE has done an excellent job of presenting as unbeatable. Only time will tell if he is able to show off his dominance at WrestleMania and continue his impressive reign as Intercontinental Champion.

Would you like to see a new Intercontinental Champion crowned at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes