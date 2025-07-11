Gunther stretchered out after Goldberg's attack; top star stands tall? 4 Ways The Ring General could be removed from Saturday Night's Main Event

Gunther's title defense against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event came about due to an issue between the two stars at last year's Bad Blood event in Atlanta. The legend hails from the city and presumably wanted his retirement match to take place before his hometown crowd filled with friends and family.

While he gets to dictate the terms of his final match, having it at a televised event instead of a big PLE feels a bit strange.

To set things up for more of a proper stage, Gunther could be removed from his title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event in one of the next four ways.

#4. Seth Rollins and his allies could take out Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

Seth Rollins has reminded Gunther that he holds the Money in the Bank case. While The Ring General holds the title, his fortunes could change if and when The Visionary decides to pounce.

Both stars are competing at Saturday Night's Main Event, with Rollins facing LA Knight. Rollins might send Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after Gunther to put him on notice.

This could cause the World Heavyweight Champion to miss his scheduled match thanks to Rollins' quest to win the World Title.

#3. Gunther could blame travel issues and not show up

WWE often uses travel issues as a reason to postpone a match or when a star isn't medically cleared in time for a scheduled bout. Chelsea Green recently used this excuse for why she couldn't compete in a Queen of the Ring qualifier.

If bookers want to continue selling the idea that the champ is afraid of Goldberg, he could send a message via social media claiming he's experiencing travel issues.

That could lead to a replacement match this weekend, while also postponing the world title clash for a bigger stage, such as SummerSlam.

Goldberg could then go on a rampage throughout the night, spearing numerous stars to express his rage.

#2. A future challenger could make a preemptive strike

A recent report stated that Penta will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at a live show in Texas before SummerSlam. Penta isn't booked for Saturday Night's Main Event but has been feuding with Rollins' faction.

The two stars could cross paths backstage, with Gunther talking down to the luchador. Penta could get the upper hand and trap him in the Sacrifice armbreaker.

That could force Adam Pearce to call off the match while also giving the former IMPACT World Champion a spot on the card. This could then set up Gunther vs. Penta for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

#1. Goldberg could take out Gunther before their match even begins

The World Champ has repeatedly mocked how little Goldberg has in the tank. Win or lose, his matches often last less than five minutes.

Gunther also insulted the former NFL player's son. He might do so again in a pre-match promo or interview. This could cause the legend to snap and attack his opponent before their scheduled title match.

The attack could also happen before the bell rings, leaving Gunther on the mat after a few spears. Officials might stretcher Gunther out, but Rollins and his minions could put him back in the ring to cash in Money in the Bank.

What happens next between Goldberg and Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event could set things up for SummerSlam.

