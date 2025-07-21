  • home icon
Gunther to be stripped of title after unmasking WWE star during World Championship match? Exploring the possibility

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:26 GMT
The star may be in trouble (Credit: WWE.com)

Gunther went too far when defending his World Heavyweight Title in a match recently. The star may be punished after the freak unmasking during a live event.

Penta has become a force to be reckoned with since arriving in WWE. His distinctive mask, as well as his unique entrance, has also made him quite an attraction for fans. However, his mask was savagely and anticlimactically ripped from his face in a freak moment, before his match came to a quick close recently at a show.

Gunther was defending his World Heavyweight Championship during the recent WWE Supershow in Corpus Christi, Texas tonight. The star had put the title on the line, and Penta was pushing him to his limit. It looked like he was in trouble at that moment, but the champion decided to get out of it with the most underhanded method that he could think of.

He pulled on Penta's mask, taking it completely off from behind, leaving him covering his face. He then rolled him up, pinning the unprepared star and winning the bout.

Unmasking a luchador is seen as something that's not done in the wrestling business. While there are serious consequences for it in Mexico, even in WWE, it is not encouraged and is seen as an underhanded tactic. WWE has often punished stars for going too far, and they may decide that this is too far for the World Heavyweight Champion to have gone in the defense of the title, reversing the decision for the title match, stripping him of it, and handing it to Penta instead.

This is merely speculation for now, and fans have to stay tuned in to WWE RAW to know if this matter escalates any further.

The video of Penta being unmasked by Gunther has gone viral online

While the unmasking was at a house show, the video of Gunther taking off Penta's mask has gone viral everywhere.

The moment may need to be addressed by WWE on RAW after this, given the champion's controversial decision. The star is set to defend his title at SummerSlam against CM Punk next.

However, after his recent actions, it remains to be seen if that match plays out against Punk or not, if he is stripped of the title, or even if Penta is added to proceedings.

