WWE star Penta unmasked: Ruthless Gunther stops at nothing for major win

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Penta collided in a WWE Live Event on Saturday, with The Ring General eventually getting the victory over the fellow RAW Superstar.

Ad

What stood out in the match, though, was when the reigning World Heavyweight Champion grabbed Penta by the head and briefly unmasked him, which gave him the chance to pin his opponent and earn the victory.

It was not the first time the WWE Universe has seen a masked WWE star lose a match after being unmasked. However, it seems that this move was not intentional and was a work to allow heel Gunther to get one over Penta.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The two RAW Superstars shift their attention next to SummerSlam, where The Ring General will face CM Punk in a title match, while it is unclear what the plans are for the former AEW star and whether he will work the event.

Gunther gets high praise from WWE legend

The Ring General was in action at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, when he defended his World Heavyweight Championship against WWE legend Goldberg.

Ad

It was the latter's retirement match in WWE, which allowed their mini feud to come full circle in Atlanta, as it started at Bad Blood back in early October. The WWE legend spoke with Ariel Helwani earlier in the week and had nothing but great words to say about his opponent at SNME.

"Gunther was an unbelievable guy to work with. I had a good time. I was laughing in there when he was chopping me. It was fun. There were moments in that match where I actually enjoyed myself, and I can't say that I've done that very many times. So, for that, and a plethora of other little reasons, I think that I had a good time Saturday night. I'm not even sore, my hand is the only thing that hurts," Goldberg said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

The WWE legend was, however, critical of how WWE Creative built up his final match and shared his frustration during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE