CM Punk makes major non-WWE appearance

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently made a massive appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion. The Second City Saint starred in a major SYFY television series called Revival.
CM Punk has found himself at odds with Seth Rollins once again. The Best in The World recently locked horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. Punk failed to win the title, thanks to interference from Rollins and his stablemates.
On this week's RAW, The Second City Saint went after The Visionary when Seth came out to confront Gunther. It seems like the Triple H-led creative team is once again headed toward a clash between Punk and Rollins.
The former WWE Champion recently made his first appearance on SYFY's new TV show, Revival. A fan posted the clip of Punk's appearance on X.
WWE legend AJ Lee sent a message after CM Punk's appearance on Revival
After CM Punk's first appearance on Revival, AJ Lee took to her Instagram story to react to it. The former Divas Champion wrote that she loved the show not only because her husband was on it, but also for the mental health message it carried.
Lee added that she believed someone did a lot of research before making Revival, and she appreciated that effort.
"Not only do I love this show cuz [sic] the mister [Punk] is in it, I love the care that went into the mental health messaging. Someone did a lot of research or had life experience, and I appreciate the empathy," she wrote.
Since CM Punk's return to WWE in 2023, many people want AJ Lee to come back to the company as well. The Best in The World has also teased his wife's return by referencing her in several promos.
Fans believe the former Divas Champion may make her return at the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for AJ Lee's potential comeback.
