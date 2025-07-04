AJ Lee reacts to CM Punk's appearance outside WWE

CM Punk recently appeared in a non-WWE show. His wife, AJ Lee, has now reacted to this appearance.

Ad

Punk is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. However, he has now decided to take his talents to TV. It was reported earlier that the Straight Edge Superstar would take on a recurring role in the Syfy horror series "Revival." This show is based on the Image Comics series by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton.

The show premiered on July 12 on Syfy in the United States and CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada. Revival will also be available for streaming on Peacock and Crave one week after its initial air date. AJ Lee has now taken to her Instagram Stories to react to Punk's appearance as she reshared stills from the show.

Ad

Trending

"not only do i love this show cuz the mister is in it, i love the care that went into the mental health messaging. someone did a lot of research or had life experience and i appreciate the empathy @cmpunk @syfy #revival," she wrote.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Check out her story here.

Screengrab of AJ Lee's Instagram Story (source: AJ's Instagram account)

Jim Ross comments on CM Punk's recent controversy

Once upon a time, CM Punk referred to WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia as "blood money." These comments were still fresh in the minds of the Saudi fans when the Straight Edge Superstar showed up for the Night of Champions kickoff show. The Best in the World was met with a chorus of boos, and he issued a heartfelt apology.

Ad

Jim Ross addressed the controversy on a recent episode of Grilling JR, stating that he considers the former AEW star a good friend and his heart was in the right place.

"It's overthought," Ross stated, discussing the backlash Punk received. "I know that Punk's heart is in the right place. He's controversial. That's why he's so fun to follow. Phil's a good friend of mine. I am a full-on supporter of his work, I really am. I still wish he was at AEW, quite frankly. He adds a lot to any presentation that he's involved in, so I think we're overthinking it a little bit, quite honestly."

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for CM Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!