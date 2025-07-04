  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Lee
  • AJ Lee reacts to CM Punk's appearance outside WWE

AJ Lee reacts to CM Punk's appearance outside WWE

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 04, 2025 01:05 GMT
AJ Lee and CM Punk
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

CM Punk recently appeared in a non-WWE show. His wife, AJ Lee, has now reacted to this appearance.

Ad

Punk is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. However, he has now decided to take his talents to TV. It was reported earlier that the Straight Edge Superstar would take on a recurring role in the Syfy horror series "Revival." This show is based on the Image Comics series by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton.

The show premiered on July 12 on Syfy in the United States and CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada. Revival will also be available for streaming on Peacock and Crave one week after its initial air date. AJ Lee has now taken to her Instagram Stories to react to Punk's appearance as she reshared stills from the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"not only do i love this show cuz the mister is in it, i love the care that went into the mental health messaging. someone did a lot of research or had life experience and i appreciate the empathy @cmpunk @syfy #revival," she wrote.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Check out her story here.

Screengrab of AJ Lee&#039;s Instagram Story (source: AJ&#039;s Instagram account)
Screengrab of AJ Lee's Instagram Story (source: AJ's Instagram account)

Jim Ross comments on CM Punk's recent controversy

Once upon a time, CM Punk referred to WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia as "blood money." These comments were still fresh in the minds of the Saudi fans when the Straight Edge Superstar showed up for the Night of Champions kickoff show. The Best in the World was met with a chorus of boos, and he issued a heartfelt apology.

Ad

Jim Ross addressed the controversy on a recent episode of Grilling JR, stating that he considers the former AEW star a good friend and his heart was in the right place.

"It's overthought," Ross stated, discussing the backlash Punk received. "I know that Punk's heart is in the right place. He's controversial. That's why he's so fun to follow. Phil's a good friend of mine. I am a full-on supporter of his work, I really am. I still wish he was at AEW, quite frankly. He adds a lot to any presentation that he's involved in, so I think we're overthinking it a little bit, quite honestly."
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what's next for CM Punk.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications