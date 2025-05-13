Gunther to turn face by ditching current WWE Superstar after Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

Gunther has been going through a major character change on Monday Night RAW lately. The Ring General now carries himself with a calmer, more composed demeanor compared to his commanding presence from a few months ago. This shift could be signaling a possible babyface turn, which might happen after Money in the Bank.

The Imperium leader could ditch his stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser, to kick off his babyface run. Gunther is set to face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW after Money in the Bank. The 37-year-old is hellbent on recapturing the coveted title, and he wants to do it in a way that no one ever raises a finger at him.

But what The Ring General might not know is that Ludwig Kaiser could appear during the title match to lend a helping hand. He could distract Jey Uso to give Gunther an opening to claim the win. However, with his honor on the line, the Austrian powerhouse might not be happy about it. Instead of taking the easy way out, he could push Kaiser away and tell him to stay out of it.

The 37-year-old may make it clear that he wants to earn the victory on his own and regain the respect of the WWE Universe. The ensuing chaos could allow Jey Uso to pick up a win via rollup. The Ring General could show up on the subsequent edition of RAW and lambast Ludwig Kaiser. He could ditch the 34-year-old star and sever all ties, officially embarking on his babyface run.

There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold after Money in the Bank next month. It is going to be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the former world champion.

Gunther to exit the world title picture after Money in the Bank?

Since signing with WWE, Gunther has been a champion for 80 percent of his time in the company. It is a staggering feat that shows that The Ring General has seemingly never left a title picture in the entirety of his career. But now could be the time for a change, and the creative team might open new doors for him moving forward.

If Triple H decides to turn him babyface, it may mark the beginning of a new chapter in his career. After his potential loss in the World Heavyweight Title match on RAW after Money in the Bank, the 37-year-old could exit the world title scene for a while. WWE could explore some interesting feuds for Gunther with stars like Ludwig Kaiser, AJ Styles, or CM Punk.

Furthermore, Triple H could also move him to SmackDown during the WWE Draft. The Imperium leader could chase the United States Championship and feud with Jacob Fatu. If it happens, it will be an incredible new arc for the Austrian star.

That said, it is just speculation at the moment, and only time will tell what plans the creative team has for The Ring General going forward.

