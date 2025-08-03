Gunther to walk away from WWE for a while due to real-life issue after losing World Title? Exploring the possibility

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Aug 03, 2025 05:15 GMT
Gunther lost his WWE title at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; WWE on YouTube)
Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025 ended with a shock as the World Heavyweight Championship changed hands twice in a single night. Gunther and CM Punk competed in a technical war in the main event, which undoubtedly stole the show.

Punk managed to beat The Ring General clean at The Biggest Party of The Summer, capturing a title in WWE after 12 years. However, the celebration didn't last long as Seth Rollins returned and revealed his injury angle was a work, cashed in his MITB contract on the Best in the World, and became the new champion, pulling off the "Ruse of the Century."

However, amid the Punk and Rollins saga, Gunther's incredible work was overshadowed. In a shocking twist, The Ring General may walk away from programming for a while due to a real-life issue. According to a recent report, the Austrian star has suffered a nose injury and needs some time off for recovery.

Gunther even bled heavily during the final moments of the match, which was likely a kayfabe injury and would help the company write him off television. WWE may announce The Ring General's hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion on the next episode of RAW.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Triple H reveals the reason behind Gunther losing at WWE SummerSlam

While discussing Night One on the SummerSlam Post-Show, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed the reason behind CM Punk winning the championship, beating The Ring General.

"When you have a match like that with a guy like Gunther, you are looking... To me, if I am inside of Punk's mind, I am just waiting for the opportunity with this guy, makes a mistake or does something, and if I can just survive the onslaught, that is the only shot I've got. Waited for the mistake. When the mistake was made, and Gunther came up a wounded animal, Punk had to capitalize quick, and he did, and it cost Gunther the World Heavyweight Championship," Triple H explained.

It will be interesting to see what plans the company has in store for Gunther now that he has lost the World Heavyweight Title.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Arsh Das
