Gunther to walk away from WWE for a while due to real-life issue after losing World Title? Exploring the possibility

Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025 ended with a shock as the World Heavyweight Championship changed hands twice in a single night. Gunther and CM Punk competed in a technical war in the main event, which undoubtedly stole the show.Punk managed to beat The Ring General clean at The Biggest Party of The Summer, capturing a title in WWE after 12 years. However, the celebration didn't last long as Seth Rollins returned and revealed his injury angle was a work, cashed in his MITB contract on the Best in the World, and became the new champion, pulling off the &quot;Ruse of the Century.&quot;However, amid the Punk and Rollins saga, Gunther's incredible work was overshadowed. In a shocking twist, The Ring General may walk away from programming for a while due to a real-life issue. According to a recent report, the Austrian star has suffered a nose injury and needs some time off for recovery.Gunther even bled heavily during the final moments of the match, which was likely a kayfabe injury and would help the company write him off television. WWE may announce The Ring General's hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion on the next episode of RAW.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Triple H reveals the reason behind Gunther losing at WWE SummerSlamWhile discussing Night One on the SummerSlam Post-Show, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed the reason behind CM Punk winning the championship, beating The Ring General.&quot;When you have a match like that with a guy like Gunther, you are looking... To me, if I am inside of Punk's mind, I am just waiting for the opportunity with this guy, makes a mistake or does something, and if I can just survive the onslaught, that is the only shot I've got. Waited for the mistake. When the mistake was made, and Gunther came up a wounded animal, Punk had to capitalize quick, and he did, and it cost Gunther the World Heavyweight Championship,&quot; Triple H explained.It will be interesting to see what plans the company has in store for Gunther now that he has lost the World Heavyweight Title.