WWE Hall of Fame 2022: 10 behind the scene photos you need to see

Last weekend, WWE presented its most memorable weekend of the year, known to pro-wrestling fans as the WrestleMania weekend. While the multiple scheduled shows were highly entertaining, one of the most important nights was the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Undertaker headlined the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, and as Vince McMahon correctly stated, no one deserves this honor more than The Phenom. The other inductees were the late Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, and the late Shad Gaspard (Warrior Award). Fans got to witness some amazing speeches and moments. However, a lot more happened backstage!

Look at ten behind-the-scenes photos from WWE Hall of Fame 2022 and check out all the reunions and fun. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on this year's ceremony and your favorite picture from this article.

#10. A WWE legend with a legend in the making

Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus.

There are always talks about dream matches, and one of them is shown right here in the picture above: Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus. The two stars have faced off previously at the Royal Rumble but haven't had a singles match. Here's what The Legit Boss had to say about a potential match against Trish during a recent episode of WWE's The Bump:

“I’m waiting for Trish. It’s all on her. She’s been dodging me. She’s not answering my calls. I’m all game. I’m always ready; I stay ready. Whenever Trish is ready for me, she knows where to find me.”

Maybe we'll never get to see this dream feud, but it's great to see these two catching up behind the scenes at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

#9. Truly the End of an Era

These two have given us some memorable feuds and matches.

WrestleMania 28 – The Undertaker vs. Triple H in a Hell in a Cell Match with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee. If you are a true pro-wrestling fan, the iconic image of these three legends hugging each other will immediately come to your mind.

The year 2022 saw Triple H announce his in-ring competition, and The Undertaker got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It truly was the "End of an Era," a glorious one that fans would cherish for years to come.

#8. Bow down to the Queen!

Rick Steiner and Charlotte Flair.

The legendary tag team of The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The current NXT Champion Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, inducted the two into the Hall of Fame.

In the above picture, Rick is shaking hands backstage with the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. The Queen has herself made a huge legacy and would surely enter WWE's Hall of Fame one day.

#7. Listening to some words of wisdom!

The Miz and The Undertaker.

The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech was no less than a TED Talk. After maintaining kayfabe for years, The Phenom finally decided to reveal the man behind the legendary gimmick to the WWE Universe. We're here for every second of it. All those stories, all those words of advice, are amazing!

In the above picture, The Undertaker has a conversation with two-time WWE Champion The Miz. Just look at the amount of respect for The Phenom in the eyes of The Miz in this photo. Truly a locker room leader!

#6. Just a Hall of Fame reunion!

Brie Bella with Trish Stratus.

Over the last few years, the WWE's women superstars have proved they're no less than their male counterparts. However, long before today's stars took center stage, the legends and the Hall of Famers silently started this revolution.

The backstage picture above shows three of them, with Brie Bella and Trish Stratus giving each other a tight hug. In the background, Nikki Bella is in a beautiful dress. The Bella Twins got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

#5. What would you name this faction?

Lita, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens.

We have seen so many legendary factions in WWE, and this picture makes us wonder – What If? Team Xtreme 2.0 with Lita, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens?

The two gentlemen in this picture had an excellent 'Mania weekend. Ziggler successfully defended his NXT title at Stand & Deliver against Bron Breakker, although he lost it in a rematch on the RAW after 'Mania 38. As for Kevin Owens, he main evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens took all the major bumps and made sure The Texas Rattlesnake looked as good as he did during his prime. Huge kudos to him!

#4. Taking tips for future Hall of Fame speech?

Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

One of The Undertaker's most iconic rivalries was against Randy Orton. The two squared off at WrestleMania 21 when Orton was relatively new in WWE, and the entire storyline of Taker's WrestleMania streak was just getting started.

In the above picture, the two legends are conversing backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame. With 14-world titles, two Rumble victories, and several other accolades, Randy will surely headline the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

#3. Imagine having a Hall of Famer as your photographer!

Trish Stratus and Lita.

Lita and Trish Stratus were two of the biggest stars of WWE's women's division. However, the former on-screen rivals are friends in real life, and the same can be seen in the picture above as Trish is clicking a picture of Lita backstage.

The two stars haven't officially retired from in-ring competition and have made sporadic appearances over the last few years. Lita recently challenged the then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022.

#2. Now that's an even better pose!

Xavier Woods and Lita.

We've heard several stories of The New Day being the most amazing bunch of people to hang out with backstage. In this picture, Lita is posing with Xavier Woods.

The New Day was in the news during WrestleMania weekend. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods were to face the team of Sheamus & Ridge Holland on Night 1 of the show. However, their match got cut due to time constraints, which led to a fan backlash. The two teams finally competed on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, with Sheamus & Holland picking up the victory.

#1. Couple Goals!

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool.

For anyone who hasn't watched The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary on the WWE Network, The Phenom spoke about the importance of his wife, Michelle McCool, in his life. Even during his Hall of Fame speech, The Undertaker called Michelle his soulmate.

In the above picture, Taker can be seen backstage with Michelle, possibly after the end of the Hall of Fame ceremony. It's great to see a different side of our beloved Dead Man. Will we ever see him back in the ring? In his own words – Never Say Never.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Vince McMahon will ever induct himself into the WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 25 votes so far