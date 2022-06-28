"It was one of the weirdest reactions I've ever experienced" - WWE SmackDown star details his stunt on Becky Lynch left the crowd in shock

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin has shed light on his move, which received the weirdest of reactions from the crowd.

Corbin, who was known as Baron Corbin at the time, teamed up with Lacey Evans to take on real-life couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules in 2019. The match was a Winners Take All contest and was the show's main event. The former Lone Wolf hit Becky with his 'End of Days' finisher during the bout.

Speaking recently on Mornings with Matt and Bob, Corbin explained that the crowd was anticipating his move and he received a massive pop of shock when he delivered his finisher. However, Seth and Becky came out on top and retained their championships after nearly 20 minutes of scintillating action.

“It was one of the weirdest reactions I’ve ever experienced,” Corbin stated. “… You could hear the anticipation when I was kind of standing behind her, but then when I hit it, it was like, a huge reaction of shock, right? Then it went really quiet when they realized what just happened. And then it was just like, guttural boos,” said Corbin. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Happy Corbin was heartbroken when former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked out of End of Days

Corbin and Drew McIntyre locked horns at this year's Show of Shows, with the latter walking away with the victory.

During the bout, McIntyre survived Corbin's finisher, "End of Days." During his recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Mayor of Jackpot City highlighted that he would have loved to save that for a more significant moment if he had a choice.

“Wasn’t my call, let’s just say that. I mean, honestly, we’re out of character here, the 100 percent honest truth, I would have loved to have saved that for a bigger moment for me and something that selfishly would have benefited me."

Happy Corbin recently lost his Last Laugh match against Madcap Moss on SmackDown. It remains to be seen how WWE will book him in the near future.

