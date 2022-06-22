"That broke my heart" - Happy Corbin on former WWE Champion kicking out of End of Days

Happy Corbin has opened up about Drew McIntyre being the first person to kick out of the former's End of Days finisher at WrestleMania 38.

The former United States Champion is currently one of the top heels on SmackDown, while The Scottish Warrior is the biggest babyface on the brand. The two stars collided at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, with McIntyre emerging victorious.

During his recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Happy Corbin stated that it was not his call for Drew McIntyre to kick out of his finisher. The Mayor of Jackpot City asserted that he could've saved the spot for a bigger moment.

“Wasn’t my call, let’s just say that. I mean, honestly, we’re out of character here, the 100 percent honest truth, I would have loved to have saved that for a bigger moment for me and something that selfishly would have benefited me."

Moreover, Corbin claimed that he would have saved the moment for a big event like a match against Roman Reigns or a world title bout. But the WrestleMania 38 outcome 'broke his heart.'

"But I think that 100 percent benefited him [McIntyre] and where he’s going but, I think for me, I would have loved to save that for a big match with Roman Reigns or a moment where maybe I’m getting an opportunity to win a world title and we can use that prior to winning or something like that... But yeah, that broke my heart. I mean that was hard because that was kind of my thing," said Corbin. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Happy Corbin added that Drew McIntyre being the first person to kick out of the End of Days will be worth it if the latter dethrones Roman Reigns.

WWE teased a feud between Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee on SmackDown

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Corbin collided with Madcap Moss once again in the first-ever Last Laugh Match in WWE. The latter was victorious and laughed at the Mayor of Jackpot City, per the stipulation.

From the announce table, Pat McAfee encouraged the crowd to laugh at Corbin, and it seemed like a new feud between the two of them was in the works.

The SmackDown commentator last competed at WrestleMania 38, where he faced Theory and Vince McMahon, albeit in a loss. It'll be interesting to see what happens on SmackDown this week.

