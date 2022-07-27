Happy Corbin claims NFL legend will be "rooting" for him against Pat McAfee at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin has stated that NFL legend Peyton Manning will be rooting for him at SummerSlam.

It's been a rocky 2022 so far for the former RAW General Manager, who kicked off the year with a rivalry with Drew McIntyre. Corbin had to watch on in jealousy as his partner Madcap Moss won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown. This was before the Lone Wolf was defeated by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38, with the latter becoming the first man to kick out of Corbin's End of Days finisher.

After a program against Madcap Moss which saw the end of their partnership, and Corbin once again defeated, the former United States Champion turned his attention to Pat McAfee. Corbin has attacked and mocked McAfee on several occasions during the build-up to their match, and had some fighting words for the commentator regarding NFL legend Peyton Manning. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Corbin spoke about the iconic player.

"His [Peyton Manning] mind for sports is just unbelievable. When you go to Indy, they'd hand you one playbook and then you'd get another with Peyton's code words and his offensive structures. It's really even more proof how how smart he is since he's picking me to win," Corbin said.

What is Happy Corbin's relationship with Pat McAfee?

Though they may be adversaries at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee have history together.

Before either man was involved in the world of professional wrestling, they both played American Football professionally. In 2009, both McAfee and Corbin, real name Tom Pestock, were vying for a spot on the roster of NFL franchise the Indianapolis Colts. McAfee would go onto success with the team, where as Pestock became a practice player.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Baron Corbin and Pat McAfee’s history together from their brief time as teammates with the Colts is part of what makes their encounter one of the most-anticipated matches on the SummerSlam card trib.al/jIEacZu Baron Corbin and Pat McAfee’s history together from their brief time as teammates with the Colts is part of what makes their encounter one of the most-anticipated matches on the SummerSlam card trib.al/jIEacZu

After his time with the Colts came to an end, Corbin then played as a practice player for the Arizona Cardinals.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in their SummerSlam encounter. You can read more about Happy Corbin by clicking right here.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far