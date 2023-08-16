Harrowing stat revealed surrounding win/loss record of current Judgment Day member

A member of The Judgment Day has had quite a difficult time winning matches this year in WWE.

The Judgment Day has become the most powerful group on RAW, and perhaps in the entire WWE after The Bloodline's collapse. However, there is underlying tension within the group, as Finn Balor has grown to resent Damian Priest for winning the Money in the Bank briefcase on July 1st.

Balor battled Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank for the World Heavyweight Championship but came up short. He got another chance against The Visionary at WWE SummerSlam but was once again defeated.

Balor lost to Cody Rhodes last night on RAW, and his last victory came in a tag team match on the July 11th episode of NXT. The only superstar Balor has defeated in a singles match in the past couple of months was NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on the June 26th edition of RAW.

According to the Twitter account "Wrestle Ops", the inaugural Universal Champion has lost a staggering 80% of his matches in 2023 so far.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor wants to achieve a major WWE milestone

Despite his win/loss record in 2023, Finn Balor has had a remarkable career as a WWE Superstar and will likely find himself in the Hall of Fame.

However, there is one championship that he has never been able to capture during his tenure with the company, but he will need a partner to do so. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of SummerSlam, Balor noted that he has never been a Tag Team Champion in the company. The veteran added that he is hoping to win the titles with one of his fellow stablemates in The Judgment Day and become a Grand Slam Champion.

"Yeah, either with Damian or with Dominik. It don't matter. But if I was a Tag Team Champion, I would then be a Grand Slam Champion. So that is something I hope is on the horizon," said Finn Balor. [From 02:48 to 03:00]

You can check out the full interview with Finn Balor in the video below:

Finn Balor lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event of last night's edition of RAW, but it seemed like The Judgment Day got on the same page at the end of the show.

The Judgment Day beat down Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn while JD McDonagh watched on from ringside to close the show. It will be fascinating to see if the faction's issues are truly behind them or if the tension persists in the weeks ahead.

