Has 4-time World Champion joined WWE NXT full-time after returning tonight?

This week's episode of WWE NXT witnessed a jaw-dropping moment when Bayley made a shocking return to the brand to confront Roxanne Perez. The four-time World Champion appeared on the show to teach the outspoken Perez a lesson. While it was a historic appearance, it also sparked various questions about what that meant for the future of The Role Model on the main roster.

Bayley has not joined NXT as a full-time superstar. Her visit to the developmental brand was to offer the 23-year-old advice on handling failure as the latter recently lost the NXT Women's Championship. The former Damage CTRL member also referenced her upcoming match with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, further reinforcing that her focus remains on the blue brand.

However, The Role Model's appearance on the developmental brand could carry significant implications. She might find herself in a potential feud with Roxanne Perez following their rugged interaction last night. WWE could also be using this moment to pave the way for The Prodigy's main roster call-up, making this appearance a purposeful opportunity.

Besides, the company is actively working to position NXT as its third major brand. To generate buzz, stars like The Rock and CM Punk have previously made appearances on the show. Similarly, an appearance by a multi-time Women's Champion like Bayley helped WWE garner significant headlines for the brand, potentially impressing executives at CW.

However, it remains to be seen how the Stamford-based promotion manages to capitalize on the buzz that has been created from the intriguing segment between Bayley and Perez on NXT.

Roxanne Perez to cost Bayley her title match on WWE SmackDown?

This week's SmackDown will feature a blockbuster match between Bayley and Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. The 35-year-old has set out on a mission to dethrone The Buff Barbie as the road to WrestleMania heats up. However, Roxanne Perez could spoil the party by costing The Role Model the match due to what happened between the two.

The 23-year-old could make a shocking appearance on SmackDown this week to exact retribution from Bayley for the disrespect she endured on NXT. Perez might distract the former Damage CTRL member during the title match, letting Stratton capitalize on the potential distraction and walk away with a victory.

There is a good potential for it to happen, as it might prompt the main roster call-up of The Prodigy. Moreover, this could also set up a potential feud between the two stars on the road to WrestleMania. Given her recent booking on NXT, WWE seemingly has major plans for Roxanne Perez on the main roster.

Therefore, she might also receive a singles match with Bayley at The Showcase of the Immortals this year. It will be interesting to see how the future shapes up for both superstars from here on.

