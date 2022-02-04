Brian Kendrick has been in the headlines recently after his scheduled debut in AEW on February 2nd was postponed. Kendrick was set to face Jon Moxley on Dynamite but AEW President Tony Khan announced that the match would no longer take place.

On social media, controversial comments that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion made a number of years ago were once again brought to light. The comments included topics such as the Illuminati, Jews and Zionists.

The former WWE Superstar made the comments on Highspot's Wrestling Network titled Brian Kendrick Presents: The Kendrick Theory in 2013 and also provided his views on conspiracy theory website Truth is Scary. Sadly, this will always tar his reputation within the business as the comments will always be accessible to anyone who wants to seek them out.

Kendrick himself is a veteran of the squared circle after making his in-ring debut in October 1999. Overall, he has had four tenures with WWE throughout his career. His first stint was briefly in 2002 under a developmental contract before he was released.

bossmoz @BossMoz for six beautiful minutes in 2008, brian kendrick was technically the wwe champion #wwe08 for six beautiful minutes in 2008, brian kendrick was technically the wwe champion #wwe08 https://t.co/aNLGDooTZ7

He returned for the second time in 2003 on SmackDown but was let go again before returning in 2005 and had the best run of his career. He became a one-time Cruiserweight Champion and also a one-time WWE World Tag Team Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion with Paul London.

Kendrick was released again by Vince McMahon's promotion in 2009, before going on to compete for companies such as IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He then once again returned to WWE in 2014 as a trainer, producer and part-time wrestler until he was granted release on February 1, 2022.

So has Brian Kendrick ever won the WWE Championship?

Kendrick has never "officially" held the WWE Championship, but he did become the interim WWE Champion for a moment in the second-ever Scramble Match at Unforgiven in 2008. However, because of the rules of the match - stating the superstar who is the interim champion at the end of the match would be the official champion - his short-lived reign is not recognized.

Did Brian Kendrick apologize for his controversial comments from the past?

Tony Khan @TonyKhan We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP. We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.

Not long after it was announced that Kendrick would no longer be competing on AEW Dynamite against Jon Moxley, he took to his personal Twitter account to apologize for his actions.

"I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line."

Kendrick followed up with:

"I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused."

The future of Brian Kendrick's pro-wrestling career remains to be seen at this stage. One has to wonder, though not condoning his actions, had he not requested his release from WWE and linked up with AEW, would the remarks have ever been brought up again?

Kendrick will now have to move forward and once again deal with the fallout from the comments resurfacing.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the situation surrounding Kendrick? Sound off below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you watch Unforgiven 2008 when Brian Kendrick became interim WWE Champion? Yes No 2 votes so far