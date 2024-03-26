Has Charlotte Flair ever appeared on-screen in WWE with her husband?

Over the past several weeks, Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE. After suffering an injury in a match against Asuka on SmackDown, Flair had to take time off. However, in The Queen's absence, fans have witnessed the return of her husband, Andrade.

Since returning to the Stamford-based promotion after exiting AEW, Andrade has amassed two consecutive wins. His dominance on RAW has reminded many of Charlotte Flair and has also led to questions about whether the pair have ever appeared together on TV.

The answer to this question is no. Despite being together since 2019, Flair and Andrade haven't made an appearance together on TV. However, once The Queen is cleared to compete, there is a huge possibility that she could team up with Andrade or at least feature in a segment with her husband.

While there is no update on when Charlotte Flair will return, WWE fans are eager to see her back in action. A lot has transpired in her absence, and it will be interesting to see how she adjusts to the company's ever-evolving landscape when she returns.

Former WWE star recently revealed an interesting detail about Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39

Before WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair was dominating the roster as the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, after she faced Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows, Flair was no longer the champion. In what was a long yet entertaining match, The Nightmare successfully dethroned Flair.

In a recent interview, former WWE star Ronda Rousey revealed an interesting detail about the match. As per Rousey, the bout between Flair and Ripley wasn't supposed to be as long as it ended up being.

"They weren’t supposed to go that long. The whole time, the referee is telling them to go backstage, and Charlotte threw her big d**k on the table and said, 'No, we’re gonna do this awesome fu**ing match. And that’s what [the women are] dealing with. They’re not allowed to show how fu**ing amazing they are because ‘Oh, the crowd’s gonna be tired for the guys' match afterward.’ That’s bull sh*t.”

Overall, the match between Flair and Rousey was liked by many. While the former lost, she ensured Ripley got her deserved push. Since the contest, no one has managed to dethrone Ripley, and once The Queen returns, it will be interesting to see if the duo clash again.