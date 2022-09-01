Has Drew McIntyre ever defeated Roman Reigns in a singles match? A head-to-head comparison

In what is the most highly-anticipated world title match in a long time, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

The latter has looked incredibly top-tier and carries the makings of someone who could bring the former's historic reign (pun intended) to an end.

Reigns has fended everyone off on the roster, but he will know that McIntyre is a challenge like no other. Throw in the fact that they will fight in the challenger's home ground, and you have an explosive matchup on your hands.

The Head of the Table is aware of the threat his opponent poses, having fought him a couple of times in the past.

Naturally, given the history between the two rivals, fans will be curious to know The Scottish Warrior's chances and if he has beaten The Tribal Chief before. If you want an answer to that question, we have it right here.

Unfortunately, despite being a top WWE Superstar, Drew McIntyre has never defeated Roman Reigns in singles competition. They have wrestled in four one-on-one matches, and Reigns has won them all.

Head-to-Head comparison between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre has four Ls on the bounce in four matches against Roman Reigns. He will look to break his duck at Clash at the Castle this Saturday and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

We have broken down the four matches Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns have contested and gone over how he lost them. If he studies them and arrives in Cardiff prepared, he could take his first victory over his rival.

Reigns vs. McIntyre (WrestleMania 35) - This was the pair's first-ever showdown, and The Big Dog triumphed. Despite McIntyre dominating most of the match, he couldn't get the job done. Reigns vs. McIntyre (RAW, May 6, 2019) - The second time the two rivals locked horns, it was a more physical battle. Unfortunately, Shane McMahon and Elias' interference drew a disqualification, handing the win to Reigns. Reigns vs. McIntyre (Stomping Grounds 2019) - This was a little embarrassing for McIntyre, given he lost despite having a backup. He took control of the match multiple times thanks to Shane McMahon, but the former Shield member overcame the odds and won with a Spear. Reigns vs. McIntyre (Survivor Series 2020) - A year removed from their Stomping Grounds, McIntyre had become a top babyface, and Reigns a monster heel. They locked horns in an epic Champion versus Champion matchup that the Scotsman had in his grasp. Unfortunately, his opponent cheated with a low blow and choked him out with a Guillotine to take a submission victory.

Do you think the fifth time could be the charm for McIntyre? Sound off in the comments below.

