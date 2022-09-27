Has Edge ever wrestled at WWE Extreme Rules?

WWE Superstar Edge is a wrestling veteran who has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 1996. While he was a tag team wrestler in his early years, the Rated-R Superstar went on to become one of the greatest singles wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle.

Edge made his return to WWE programming on this week's RAW after being sidelined for a while due to a kayfabe injury caused by Judgment Day. The Rated R Superstar wasted no time in going after the villainous stable, saving Matt Riddle from a post-match beatdown. He then challenged Finn Balor to a one-on-one match at Extreme Rules under the 'I Quit' match stipulation.

Edge's involvement in this year's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event got fans wondering if the Rated-R Superstar has competed at the gimmick event before.

Well, the answer to the above question is 'Yes.' The Master Manipulator competed in the 2010 edition of Extreme Rules, where he defeated Chris Jericho in a Steel Cage match. He was also a part of the 2009 show where he was defeated by Jeff Hardy for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Ladder Match.

He was also slated to face Alberto Del Rio in 2011 in another ladder match but had to retire before the event due to a neck injury.

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Edge's return on WWE RAW

The Rated R Superstar shocked the wrestling world on RAW this week as he made his return to the red brand to resume his rivalry with Judgment Day. He has been at odds with the group since they aligned with Finn Balor to take him out.

However, his return did not sit well with Vince Russo, who pointed out a major flaw with the storyline. Here's what the former WWE head writer had to say about the return on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"Edge comes out at the end of the show to save Riddle, right? AJ is not worthy of saving? That's what I'm talking about. A casual fan is asking that question, 'Wait a minute, AJ was getting his head handed to him, where was Edge?'" he said.

The former WWE Champion will have a chance to settle his differences with the Judgment Day at Extreme Rules as he takes on Finn Balor. This will also be the first time the two stars will step across the ring with each other.

