"You're letting them kill me?" – Wrestling veteran points out major flaw with Edge's WWE RAW return (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo picked out some problems with the timing of Edge's return on RAW this week.

The wrestling veteran was written off-TV after being demolished by Judgment Day a few weeks ago. He has been on the target list for the sinister faction ever since Finn Balor joined the group and announced that the Hall of Famer was holding them back.

Edge returned to the red brand this week as he saved Matt Riddle from Judgment Day's attack following the main event. He even proposed an interesting challenge for Extreme Rules.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that the timing of the Hall of Famer's return meant that he did not care about saving AJ Styles from getting mauled by Judgment Day earlier.

"Edge comes out at the end of the show to save Riddle, right? AJ is not worthy of saving? That's what I'm talking about. A casual fan is asking that question, 'Wait a minute, AJ was getting his head handed to him, where was Edge?'" he said.

The wrestling veteran stressed that WWE should have shown him arriving at the arena after AJ's match had already happened.

"If you're going to do it that way, after AJ gets laid out, you go to commercial, whatever, you gotta show the limo showing up. That will explain why he didn't try to come out and help and save AJ. Those little things matter bro. If I'm AJ, I'm like, 'Bro you're saving Riddle and you're letting them kill me?' Like really?" Russo added. [From 42:22 - 43:10]

Edge will face Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules

Riddle battled Damian Priest in a singles encounter this week on RAW. The former RK-Bro member outmaneuvered his opponent to pick up the win. After the match, The Judgment Day mounted an attack and took down the Original Bro.

As noted earlier, Edge made a surprise appearance to stop the post-match beatdown. The Ultimate Opportunist laid waste to his former faction before throwing down the challenge to Balor for an "I Quit" Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

It remains to be seen if AJ Styles and Riddle will help the Hall of Famer in his feud with the Judgment Day.

Who will emerge victorious when the two rivals face each other at the premium live event? Sound off in the comments below.

