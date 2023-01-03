Has Elias won a match since returning to WWE?

Elias has not had a great time since returning to WWE. The bad stint can be extended if you believe he and Ezekiel are the same person. However, even if we go by his word and assume they are brothers, it's been quite a rude awakening for weeks now.

Elias' start to 2023 saw him take on Solo Sikoa in a Music City Street Fight. The match went as expected, with Sikoa assaulting his opponent and decisively winning the bout. Indeed, the result summed up the last few months of his career.

The Drifter has a devoted fanbase, us included, that is worried about his credentials in WWE now. It feels like he is always booked to lose and get obliterated by some top superstar or the other.

As such, we went through all his matches and checked if he had any wins since returning to the company in place of his brother.

Elias has wrestled four singles matches since returning to WWE. He has lost three of them but has one win to his name.

That came on the October 24, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW when he defeated Chad Gable. Since then, he has lost to Otis (once) and Solo Sikoa (twice). Still, well done to our guitar hero.

A recap of Elias vs. Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW

WWE @WWE



just blasted HARDY gets in on the action on #WWERaw @HardyMusic just blasted @WWESoloSikoa with a guitar and, well ... take a look! HARDY gets in on the action on #WWERaw!@HardyMusic just blasted @WWESoloSikoa with a guitar and, well ... take a look! 😓 https://t.co/QgJLMALIMt

Elias took on Solo Sikoa this week on WWE RAW, wrestling him in a Music City Street Fight. He gave it everything but failed to topple the Samoan, who continued his winning streak.

Sikoa dominated the early exchanges before Elias the WWE Universe into raptures by throwing his opponent into a drum set. He smacked the Enforcer of The Bloodline with a keyboard and a tambourine. More shots with the instruments followed, but his rival wouldn't stay down.

The final sequence saw Ezekiel's older brother trying to end things with a guitar. However, his eagerness became his downfall, as Sikoa caught him off the air and hit the Spinning Solo onto a piano to score the pin.

