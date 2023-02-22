Has Galina Becker ever appeared on-screen in WWE? Details on Roman Reigns' relationship with his wife

A lot of people know that Roman Reigns' is already married, but it's rare to see his wife Galina Becker on-screen. From the looks of it, the latter is only present for selected WWE events.

Roman Reigns was only seen on-screen with his wife Galina Becker during the Hall of Fame ceremonies. The first event they went to together was in 2014, and Becker has been the WWE Superstar's date ever since.

While most fans won't see Galina on-screen, there's a possibility that she is expressing support backstage. Roman's wife and daughter were there to console him after a sudden change in his WrestleMania 31 match when Seth Rollins suddenly cashed in. While filming for the WWE & Ad Council campaign in 2014 with Roman's daughter Joelle, behind-the-scenes footage showed Becker was also with her family.

Roman Reigns met his wife Galina Becker while attending the Georgia Institute of Technology. They got married in December 2014 on a Disney-owned private island. They have five children together, one daughter born in 2008, twin boys in 2016, and another in 2020.

Roman Reigns may not be a big fan of involving his wife and kids in WWE storylines

The Tribal Chief heavily involves his bloodline in his character and feuds, especially with his cousins The Usos. Still, it looks like there's a limit on who makes it on-screen.

During an old feud with Bray Wyatt, the star showcased a photo of Roman and his daughter on-screen. While on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, Roman revealed he wasn't a big fan of having Jojo in the feud. However, the photo used wasn't deeply personal and made sure WWE knew when not to push the line.

“[The picture] wasn’t something that came from my home or private, like me and [Joelle] selfie or something like that. It was a promotional thing that we did. It’s in the malls. You can probably see it on my Twitter, so that’s why I was okay with that...We didn’t touch on it much after. It was something to spark, but too much is too much and I thought we were able to push a line and stay there and not go too far and we were able to go back towards the wrestling and the talent and us telling our individual competition story [as] opposed to getting too deep into that type of real life situation."

From the looks of it, Roman Reigns would rather keep his wife and kids away from what is happening on television. Still, it doesn't stop him from talking, or even showing them off, every once in a while.

