What was Roman Reigns' real reaction to Bray Wyatt involving his daughter in their WWE feud?

It's no secret that Roman Reigns is a big family man, as was tested during his WWE feud with Bray Wyatt. Besides forming The Bloodline with his cousins, The Tribal Chief is also a father of five. Although he occasionally talks about his family in interviews, he still keeps his family-life private.

In 2015, Roman was unable to win his first Money in the Bank match due to the interference of Bray Wyatt. In a subsequent RAW episode, The Eater of Worlds explained that he attacked Reigns after stealing Bray's "opportunity." During the promo, the former Universal Champion shared a photo of Roman with his daughter, Joelle, that was taken for an ad for the Council's Fatherhood PSA.

Roman Reigns later revealed on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast that he was not happy about involving his daughter in the storyline. However, he added that it was good to spark the feud but made sure WWE didn't cross the line.

“[The picture] wasn’t something that came from my home or private, like, me and [Joelle] selfie or something like that. It was a promotional thing that we did. It’s in the malls. You can probably see it on my Twitter, so that’s why I was okay with that...We didn’t touch on it much after. It was something to spark, but too much is too much and I thought we were able to push a line and stay there and not go too far and we were able to go back towards the wrestling and the talent and us telling our individual competition story [as] opposed to getting too deep into that type of real life situation."

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns faced each other in that year's Battleground event. The match saw the former defeat his opponent after the help of Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper).

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns might face each other once again in WWE

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is slated to defend his title against Logan Paul for this year's Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns is expected to retain his championship, but it looks like there might be plans for his former rival to take it away.

After Bray Wyatt's epic return at Extreme Rules, he was placed on SmackDown. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the two rivals might face each other in the future. Besides Wyatt, Sami Zayn is also a potential opponent for The Tribal Chief.

''Since they’ve done Lesnar to death, got the stip with Riddle who isn’t pushed at top level anyway even though he and Reigns did a great number, have now gotten past McIntyre, and Orton is still on the shelf with no return date known, they are back to no obvious title contenders for now. They do have Zayn for down the line who is very popular but at the end of the day nobody is going to think he can beat Reigns either,"

It's yet to be seen if the two stars will finally cross paths once again. For now, it looks like Bray Wyatt will continue showcasing his new character and Roman Reigns will focus on his upcoming match in Saudi Arabia.

