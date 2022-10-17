Potential details about Roman Reigns' next big feud - Reports

Roman Reigns is all set to face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5th 2022. However, it is expected that the Tribal Chief will walk out victorious from the match, as the current plan is for him to retain the WWE Universal title up until WrestleMania 39 at least. It is possible that he will feud with Bray Wyatt or Sami Zayn soon.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over two years. He also won the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 becoming the Undisputed World Champion of WWE. Bray Wyatt returned to the company at Extreme Rules after being released in 2021. The two men have had a long history and Wyatt would pose a credible threat to Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Wyatt being part of the SmackDown roster moves him closer to having a feud with Reigns. He also stated that the 'honorary uce' Sami Zayn could turn babyface and have a program against his current Tribal Chief.

''Since they’ve done Lesnar to death, got the stip with Riddle who isn’t pushed at top level anyway even though he and Reigns did a great number, have now gotten past McIntyre, and Orton is still on the shelf with no return date known, they are back to no obvious title contenders for now. They do have Zayn for down the line who is very popular but at the end of the day nobody is going to think he can beat Reigns either,'' said Meltzer

Who should Roman Reigns face next?

Sami Zayn is having a great run as part of The Bloodline. While it is almost certain that the story will end in Zayn getting kicked out of the faction, the current dynamics between the group are immensely entertaining. While Zayn would be the perfect candidate for a feud with Reigns, he is still not a credible threat to Roman Reigns.

''They are hoping he could raise those numbers and eventually the roads if he’s on Smackdown leads more directly to Reigns,'' said Meltzer about Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is a former Universal Champion and was one of the company's top stars when he was released last year. He cut a splendid promo on SmackDown this week, 'exposing' his true self. It remains to be seen what direction WWE will take on his character and if he fits into the title scene right now or not.

Who should be Roman Reigns' next opponent, according to you? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

